Politics from London is live: Tory MPs will start picking Boris Johnson’s successor on Wednesday





J The timetable and rules for the competition to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister were announced on Monday evening. Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 committee of Conservative backbenchers, said nominations would open and close on Tuesday. A first ballot of Tory MPs will take place on Wednesday and a second vote will take place on Thursday, he said. Crucially, he also announced that each candidate would need at least 20 nominations from fellow Tory MPs to qualify for the first round of voting – a higher number than in previous contests. It comes after one of the candidates to replace Mr Johnson, Sajid Javid, warned the Tories would face electoral oblivion if they did not change. READ MORE Launching his candidacy for prime minister on Monday, the former health secretary said: Over the past two years our reputation on most values ​​and policies has deteriorated. Too many people now believe that Labor is fit to govern. Some of them say Labor is more competent and even more likely to cut taxes. So far 11 Tory MPs have stood for the top job after Boris Johnson resigned last week – with Home Secretary Priti Patel set to decide whether Shell will join the race. Earlier, Liz Truss joined the bidding war, promising to cut taxes from day one and scrap the NI hike that hit in April. Live updates Show the latest updates

1657567048 Sir Graham Brady: We didn’t want a cast of thousands in Tory elections 1922 committee chairman Sir Graham Brady said rule changes to raise the bar on who can enter the competition to elect a new Tory leader were to ensure there was not a cast of thousands of people entering the race. He told Sky News that raising the number of MPs required to back a candidate from eight to 20 in the first round would narrow the field. We want to make sure we don’t have thousands of people, he said. He added that there would be no hustings on the first ballot but there would be for the second. 1657566171 Nominations for the next Tory leader will end on Tuesday Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, said nominations for the leadership of the Conservative Party will close on Tuesday. He said the first ballot will take place on Wednesday and the candidates are expected to have 20 supporters, including their nominator and linebacker. The names of the proposer and the linebacker will be made public. Candidates must obtain at least 30 votes from their party colleagues to advance. A second ballot is scheduled for Thursday. If the number of candidates has not then been reduced to two, the polls should resume on Monday next week. Sir Graham said the new leader would be announced on September 5 but did not say when the final vote would take place. 1657566148 Final result to be announced on September 5, says Sir Graham Brady Sir Graham Brady has said the final result of the Conservative leadership race is due to be announced on September 5 after a run-off between the bottom two candidates in a postal ballot of party members. The first ballot of Tory MPs to elect a new leader will take place this Wednesday with candidates needing the support of 20 MPs to stand, the chairman of the 1922 Committee has said. So far, 11 Tory MPs have thrown their hats into the ring to be the next Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister. 1657560958 Bank of England Governor says Nadhim Zahawi is wrong to promise tax cuts at press conference The Governor of the Bank of England has said he disagrees with Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi for promising tax cuts in media interviews. Andrew Bailey said there are certain things that should only be said when the Chancellor announces a budget. Mr Bailey was being quizzed by MPs, including on promises made by Mr Zahawi to cut income tax by 2p over the next two years as part of his campaign to become the next Tory leader. He said: I don’t like to offer opinions on the constitution, but I don’t think things that should be done in budgets can ultimately be done outside of budgets, but obviously you all have all kinds of opinions on these issues. Mr Zahawi is one of many candidates vying to cut taxes if they become the next prime minister. Others, including Attorney General Suella Braverman, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Foreign and Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, have also pledged to cut taxes. Former cabinet minister Robert Jenrick, who is backing Rishi Sunak for the top job, on Monday slammed candidates for announcing fanciful tax cuts to help pass a leadership election I think is reckless. 1657557073 Tory MP warns Jacob Rees-Mogg to stay out of election race Tory MP Steve Baker has warned Cabinet Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg not to run in the Tory leadership race, warning he will not win a general election. The Attorney General’s campaign manager Suella Braverman told BBC Radio 4s PM: There is a danger of fragmentation. Kemi Badenoch has decided to stand up, I’m scared as much as I am of Kemi, it’s a bit unlikely. She has not been in Cabinet; Suella served in Cabinet and without Cabinet experience it is hard to see that someone while in office should become Prime Minister. There is a serious danger of fragmentation, Priti (Patel, the Home Secretary) is on his feet, Jacob is apparently on his feet. Well, see if he actually does. I love Jacob like a brother but he wouldn’t win a general election, I’m quite sure of that, so I hope to dissuade him, among other things. It’s nonsense to have candidates standing everywhere. 1657554566 Sajid Javid grilled on tax affairs at Tory leadership campaign launch Sajid Javid has been questioned several times over his personal tax affairs. The Conservative leadership hopeful previously revealed that for six years while working as an international banker and before entering politics, he was not domiciled for tax purposes. But when asked by reporters, he declined to give details of the jurisdictions in which he paid taxes. During his leadership launch, he said: I believe I have been open and transparent about this. I said before this campaign that because before politics my job was an international job, I traveled a lot. I’ve lived in the US, I’ve lived in the UK, I’ve lived in Singapore, I was a tax resident in different countries, in my job it impacted my status. It’s not unusual. I had a tax advisor, accountants who helped me with my international taxes, I traveled a lot. And the test for me was to make sure that whatever you do, in terms of your taxes, your personal tax affairs, it’s always correct, appropriate, in all the rules, and it’s been respected at all times. So I’m perfectly happy. And I’m sure I’ve never had a problem with HMRC. I have never had a tax investigation. I have always been transparent, completely transparent, with the tax authorities. 1657552992 Sajid Javid will hold daily press briefings if he becomes prime minister Sajid Javid has said he will hold daily media briefings after Boris Johnson drops the idea. Asked at the launch of his campaign if he would conduct the briefings, he said yes. The briefings were to be led by Allegra Stratton, who quit following the Downing Street parties. 1657552391 Sajid Javid feels the heat as he launches Tory leadership campaign Sajid Javid launched his Tory leadership campaign in a sweltering conference room where he wiped his brow and told assembled reporters it was hot in here. He kicked off his bid for prime minister by posting copies of his economic plan and answering questions about his vision for Britain. On the development in London, he hinted at more skyscrapers saying: I think we can reasonably build upwards. He also said tax cuts were needed to spur growth. 1657551676 Sajid Javid says Tories have faced electoral oblivion under Boris Johnson Sajid Javid has warned that the Conservatives risk electoral oblivion if they do not change. Launching his bid for prime minister, the former health secretary said: “Over the past two years our reputation on most values ​​and policies has slipped. Too many people now believe that Labor is fit to govern. Some of them say Labor is more competent and even more likely to cut taxes. Mr Javid added that the political situation was starting to look very familiar to him, referring to the defeat of the Tory parties in 1997, saying: “Given the turn of events recently, I feared that our party might again be on the way to the same electoral oblivion. He said: We cannot be satisfied with the situation in which we now find ourselves. It’s a wake up and feel coffee moment. 1657551549 Sajid Javid says Tory leadership race can’t become like Game of Thrones as he bids to be leader Sajid Javid has called on Tory leadership candidates to play fair in the race or risk the process escalating into a Game of Thrones-like battle, as he has also pledged to cut taxes and develop an economic plan. He said at a campaign launch: Today I am launching my new Conservative economic plan. This is a substantive document. If we can’t develop our economy, we can’t get a hearing on any other issue. We need tax cuts for growth. We are not owed a prosperous future. He said: We need to unite our best ideas and our best people…the public wants to see fewer personalities and more simple old folks getting down to business. Let’s come out of this as one team. We are the most successful multiracial democracy in the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/politics/conservative-candidates-tory-leadership-race-boris-johnson-liz-truss-rishi-sunak-b1011415.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos