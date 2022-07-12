Politics
After Putin, Erdogan calls Zelensky to discuss grain export from Ukraine
On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. According to Zelenskyy, the two had extensive discussions about unblocking Ukrainian ports as well as resuming grain exports from the war-torn nation. Furthermore, he maintained that Erdogan had forgiven the deaths of those killed in the brutal aggression by Russian forces. The phone conversation between the two leaders came nearly hours after Erdogan had a similar conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
“We had talks with the [email protected] Thank you for our condolences for the new civilian victims of Russian aggression. We appreciate Turkey’s support. We discussed the importance of unblocking Ukrainian ports and resuming grain exports. We must also prevent Russia from taking our grain from TOT,” Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.
According to the latest developments, the first eight foreign ships have arrived in Ukrainian ports. According to the Ukrainian Naval Forces, the ships will transport Ukrainian agricultural products through the mouth of the “Bystraya” sea passage from the Danube to the Black Sea. Meanwhile, citing the Turkish presidential administration, the TASS news agency reported that Erdogan had stressed that peace in Ukraine was Turkey’s “greatest desire”.
In addition, the Turkish leader said that Ankara continues to work on the UN plan on grain export from Ukraine. He noted that transporting grain products through the Black Sea and Sea of Azov ports – currently blocked by Russian forces – to the international market through the strait would be the most reasonable and feasible, both economically and physically. “As these grain products cross the Black Sea and the straits, they will also play a key role in preventing the global food crisis,” he said.
US rejects Russia’s offer to free Ukrainian ports in exchange for lifting sanctions
Notably, major seaports have been blocked in Ukraine since the early days of the war. Since then, Ukraine has been exporting grain all over the world through alternative routes. Earlier in May, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it would be ready to provide a humanitarian corridor to export Ukrainian crops across the Black Sea in exchange for the lifting of sanctions. However, the United States rejected Moscow’s proposal to unblock Ukrainian ports.
Early last month, the World Food Program said up to 20 million people along the Horn of Africa face severe starvation. Although the WFP noted that the situation was not good even before Russian President Vladimir Putin began a brutal war against Ukraine, it said that the situation had worsened because the main port which provides agricultural products to the whole world remained blocked by Russian troops.
Image: AP
Sources
2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/russia-ukraine-crisis/after-putin-erdogan-dials-zelenskyy-to-discuss-export-of-grains-from-ukraine-articleshow.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- LOral R & I is working with NASSCOM CoE for innovation in India July 12, 2022
- The Last of Us Part 1 goes gold ahead of September launch July 12, 2022
- Into the Wild: This is how Ranveer Singh celebrated his birthday with Deepika Padukone July 12, 2022
- ‘They are impossible’: how to get medical help to Ukrainians in need July 12, 2022
- Putin expected to meet Erdogan and Raisi in Iran next week July 12, 2022