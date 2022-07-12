After Putin, Erdogan calls Zelensky to discuss grain export from Ukraine

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. According to Zelenskyy, the two had extensive discussions about unblocking Ukrainian ports as well as resuming grain exports from the war-torn nation. Furthermore, he maintained that Erdogan had forgiven the deaths of those killed in the brutal aggression by Russian forces. The phone conversation between the two leaders came nearly hours after Erdogan had a similar conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

“We had talks with the [email protected] Thank you for our condolences for the new civilian victims of Russian aggression. We appreciate Turkey’s support. We discussed the importance of unblocking Ukrainian ports and resuming grain exports. We must also prevent Russia from taking our grain from TOT,” Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

According to the latest developments, the first eight foreign ships have arrived in Ukrainian ports. According to the Ukrainian Naval Forces, the ships will transport Ukrainian agricultural products through the mouth of the “Bystraya” sea passage from the Danube to the Black Sea. Meanwhile, citing the Turkish presidential administration, the TASS news agency reported that Erdogan had stressed that peace in Ukraine was Turkey’s “greatest desire”.

In addition, the Turkish leader said that Ankara continues to work on the UN plan on grain export from Ukraine. He noted that transporting grain products through the Black Sea and Sea of ​​Azov ports – currently blocked by Russian forces – to the international market through the strait would be the most reasonable and feasible, both economically and physically. “As these grain products cross the Black Sea and the straits, they will also play a key role in preventing the global food crisis,” he said.

US rejects Russia’s offer to free Ukrainian ports in exchange for lifting sanctions

Notably, major seaports have been blocked in Ukraine since the early days of the war. Since then, Ukraine has been exporting grain all over the world through alternative routes. Earlier in May, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it would be ready to provide a humanitarian corridor to export Ukrainian crops across the Black Sea in exchange for the lifting of sanctions. However, the United States rejected Moscow’s proposal to unblock Ukrainian ports.

Early last month, the World Food Program said up to 20 million people along the Horn of Africa face severe starvation. Although the WFP noted that the situation was not good even before Russian President Vladimir Putin began a brutal war against Ukraine, it said that the situation had worsened because the main port which provides agricultural products to the whole world remained blocked by Russian troops.

Image: AP