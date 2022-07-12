US warns it will defend ally if China violates sea ruling

MANILA US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called on China to comply with a 2016 arbitration award that invalidated Beijing’s sweeping territorial claims in the South China Sea and warned that Washington is obligated to defend the ally of the Philippines Treaty if its forces, ships or aircraft are attacked in disputed waters.

Blinkens’ statement, released by the US Embassy in Manila on Tuesday, came on the sixth anniversary of the 2016 ruling by an arbitral tribunal set up in The Hague under the Convention of United Nations on the Law of the Sea after the Philippine government complained in 2013 about Chinas growing aggressive actions in disputed waters.

China did not participate in the arbitration, dismissed its decision as a sham and continues to defy it, embroiling it in territorial disputes with the Philippines and other Southeast Asian claimant states in recent years. .

We again call on the PRC to uphold its obligations under international law and cease its provocative behavior, Blinken said, using the acronym of China’s official name, the People’s Republic of China.

We also reaffirm that an armed attack on Philippine armed forces, government vessels, or aircraft in the South China Sea would invoke the mutual defense commitments of the United States under the 1951 United States-Philippine Mutual Defense Treaty. Blinken said.

There was no immediate reaction from Beijing. But Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told a press conference in Malaysia’s administrative capital, Putrajaya, that China was speeding up talks with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which includes the Philippines and three other requesting states, to propose a non-aggression pact called a code. of conduct to transform the South China Sea into a sea of ​​peace and cooperation.

We will oppose bloc confrontation and Cold War mentality, Wang told reporters after meeting his counterpart in Malaysia, the last leg of his journey through Southeast Asia. He didn’t answer any questions.

In addition to China and the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei have had overlapping claims to the busy waterway, where around $5 trillion worth of goods pass each year and is said to be rich in deposits gas and oil submarines.

The potential flashpoint has become a key front in the US-China rivalry.

Washington does not claim the disputed waters, but has deployed Navy ships and Air Force jets to patrol the waterway for decades and says freedom of navigation and overflight is in the national interest of the United States. This drew angry reactions from China, which accused the United States of interfering in a purely Asian dispute and warned it to stay away.

Philippine Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo said on Tuesday that the arbitration ruling will be a pillar of his new government’s policy and actions in the disputed region and rejected attempts to undermine the incontrovertible ruling.

These conclusions are no longer within the reach of denial and refutation and are conclusive because indisputable. Pricing is final, Manalo said in a statement.

We strongly reject attempts to undermine or even erase it from law, history and our collective memories, said Manalo, who did not directly name China.

The new Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. took office June 30 after a landslide election victory.

Marcos Jr.’s predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, put the arbitration decision on the back burner for years after taking office in 2016 and maintained close ties to Chinese President Xi Jinping while criticizing US security policies.

In 2019, Duterte said he had finally asked Xi to comply with the decision, but was told emphatically: We will not budge.

Marcos Jr. upheld the arbitration decision and said he would not allow a square millimeter of Philippine waters to be trampled.

But he said in January before winning the presidency that since China refused to recognize the decision, Duterte’s policy of diplomatic engagement is really our only option.

Dozens of left-wing activists and workers protested outside the Chinese consulate in Manilas Makati’s financial district on Tuesday, calling on Beijing to respect the arbitration decision and for Marcos Jr. to defend the country’s territory and sovereign rights in South China Sea.

Associated Press reporters Joeal Calupitan and Aaron Favila in Manila and Eileen Ng in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, contributed to this report.