Politics
US warns it will defend ally if China violates sea ruling
MANILA US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called on China to comply with a 2016 arbitration award that invalidated Beijing’s sweeping territorial claims in the South China Sea and warned that Washington is obligated to defend the ally of the Philippines Treaty if its forces, ships or aircraft are attacked in disputed waters.
Blinkens’ statement, released by the US Embassy in Manila on Tuesday, came on the sixth anniversary of the 2016 ruling by an arbitral tribunal set up in The Hague under the Convention of United Nations on the Law of the Sea after the Philippine government complained in 2013 about Chinas growing aggressive actions in disputed waters.
China did not participate in the arbitration, dismissed its decision as a sham and continues to defy it, embroiling it in territorial disputes with the Philippines and other Southeast Asian claimant states in recent years. .
A d
We again call on the PRC to uphold its obligations under international law and cease its provocative behavior, Blinken said, using the acronym of China’s official name, the People’s Republic of China.
We also reaffirm that an armed attack on Philippine armed forces, government vessels, or aircraft in the South China Sea would invoke the mutual defense commitments of the United States under the 1951 United States-Philippine Mutual Defense Treaty. Blinken said.
There was no immediate reaction from Beijing. But Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told a press conference in Malaysia’s administrative capital, Putrajaya, that China was speeding up talks with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which includes the Philippines and three other requesting states, to propose a non-aggression pact called a code. of conduct to transform the South China Sea into a sea of peace and cooperation.
We will oppose bloc confrontation and Cold War mentality, Wang told reporters after meeting his counterpart in Malaysia, the last leg of his journey through Southeast Asia. He didn’t answer any questions.
A d
In addition to China and the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei have had overlapping claims to the busy waterway, where around $5 trillion worth of goods pass each year and is said to be rich in deposits gas and oil submarines.
The potential flashpoint has become a key front in the US-China rivalry.
Washington does not claim the disputed waters, but has deployed Navy ships and Air Force jets to patrol the waterway for decades and says freedom of navigation and overflight is in the national interest of the United States. This drew angry reactions from China, which accused the United States of interfering in a purely Asian dispute and warned it to stay away.
Philippine Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo said on Tuesday that the arbitration ruling will be a pillar of his new government’s policy and actions in the disputed region and rejected attempts to undermine the incontrovertible ruling.
A d
These conclusions are no longer within the reach of denial and refutation and are conclusive because indisputable. Pricing is final, Manalo said in a statement.
We strongly reject attempts to undermine or even erase it from law, history and our collective memories, said Manalo, who did not directly name China.
The new Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. took office June 30 after a landslide election victory.
Marcos Jr.’s predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, put the arbitration decision on the back burner for years after taking office in 2016 and maintained close ties to Chinese President Xi Jinping while criticizing US security policies.
In 2019, Duterte said he had finally asked Xi to comply with the decision, but was told emphatically: We will not budge.
Marcos Jr. upheld the arbitration decision and said he would not allow a square millimeter of Philippine waters to be trampled.
A d
But he said in January before winning the presidency that since China refused to recognize the decision, Duterte’s policy of diplomatic engagement is really our only option.
Dozens of left-wing activists and workers protested outside the Chinese consulate in Manilas Makati’s financial district on Tuesday, calling on Beijing to respect the arbitration decision and for Marcos Jr. to defend the country’s territory and sovereign rights in South China Sea.
___
Associated Press reporters Joeal Calupitan and Aaron Favila in Manila and Eileen Ng in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, contributed to this report.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Sources
2/ https://www.click2houston.com/news/world/2022/07/12/us-warns-it-will-defend-ally-if-china-breaks-sea-ruling/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Wasnikar survives Meshram fear – The Hitavada July 12, 2022
- Inits from the French fashion house. – Crossword clue July 12, 2022
- After Putin, Erdogan calls Zelensky to discuss grain export from Ukraine July 12, 2022
- Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah trafficked to England as a child: a report July 12, 2022
- Politics from London is live: Tory MPs will start picking Boris Johnson’s successor on Wednesday July 12, 2022