Jokowi asks Zulhas to focus on managing cooking oil prices





SUBANG-BOGOR RADAR, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has instructed Indonesia’s Advanced Cabinet Ministers to focus on work. This statement followed the viral video of Trade Minister (Mendag) Zulkifli Hasan campaigning for his son during the distribution of cooking oil with the Oilita brand. “I ask all Ministers to focus on the job, if the Minister of Trade is dealing with the most important thing, as I was instructed to do yesterday, how to bring down the price of oil from cooking at Rp14,000 or less than Rp14,000,” Jokowi said on the sidelines of a working visit to Sukamandi Market, Subang Regency, West Java on Tuesday (7/12). The Head of State asked the Minister of Commerce to focus on managing the price of cooking oil in the community. The main thing, Jokowi continued, is related to the price of bulk cooking oil, so the price does not exceed 14,000 rupees. Also read: The price of LPG of this size is going up, each region is different. Here is the list ! What we are checking is cooking oil in bulk so that the price is Rs 14,000 or less, Jokowi said. Former Solo mayor said if outside Java island there is still cooking oil with price above Rp. 14,000 per litre, his party will continue to try to stabilize the price cooking oil. Jokowi admitted that he deliberately visited the market directly, one of which was to stabilize cooking oil prices. If outside of Java there are still some above Rp 14,000, we will deal with them one by one, Jokowi said. Also read: Hasto Kristiyantop mocks political party elite who are still wavering between presidential and presidential candidates Therefore, Jokowi instructed his Indonesia Advanced Cabinet staff to focus on completing their respective duties. In addition, the issue of food and energy must be at the center of the government’s concerns. Everyone should concentrate on their work, especially those related to energy and food, it is important, I will continue to take care of it, all fuel issues are related to coal energy. Because the world is in energy and food disruption, so focus and not slip in those two areas, Jokowi added. As known, a video released by Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan handing out Oilita branded cooking oil for free during the Cheap PAN-SAR event in Telukbetung Timur, Bandar Lampung. Also read: Indonesia through G20 ready to push for MSME capital In the video clip that has been circulating, Zulhas, who is also the General President of PAN, appears to be warmly welcomed by local residents. As for its arrival, it is known to review the state of cooking oil prices in the market. Bulk cooking oil was then marketed at a price of 10,000 rupees for 2 litres. However, Zulhas asked the locals who came to buy not to pay. Because the oil will be paid for by his son, Futri Zulya Savitri.(jpg) Publisher: Yosep/Aulia-KKL

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.radarbogor.id/2022/07/12/jokowi-minta-zulhas-fokus-urus-harga-minyak-goreng/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos