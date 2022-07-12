Rishi Sunak is leading the race to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but the road to 10 Downing Street is not easy

The competition to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in full swing. Eleven contestants threw their hats into the ring, but some might fail the numbers game right off the bat.

With the the new British Prime Minister will be announced on September 5, time is running out and the Conservative Party has set a grueling schedule. Whoever becomes the leader of the ruling Conservative Party will also assume the post of Prime Minister of Great Britain. He or she may lead the next election. A judicious choice is essential, for which the decoration is planted.

CHRONOLOGY

The 1922 committee of Conservative backbenchers, which organizes the leadership race, has raised the bar. On the evening of July 11, it was announced that applications for the position could be submitted on July 12, between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Only a window of approximately six hours was given to file the candidacy for the leadership race. Each candidate will need the support of at least 20 MPs to do so and each candidate will be allowed to spend 300,000 on their campaign, which could last around eight weeks for the two who reach the finish line.

This time, the support required by each candidate has been reduced from eight MPs to 20. The first round of voting takes place on Tuesday. Anyone who then receives fewer than 30 votes will be eliminated before another vote follows on Thursday.

The first knockout round would increase the number of supporters to 30 MPs. Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the committee, insisted that this only keeps serious candidates in the running.

The process of elimination could be completed next Monday, when the world will know who the two main candidates for the post of Prime Minister are.

CONTAINERS

If the numbers were to be trusted now, only two candidates managed to secure the support of more than 20 MPs: Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt.

Former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is in the lead with the support of nearly 40 MPs. He has already launched the Ready for Rishi campaign to mobilize early support. However, there are many floating votes, signaling that the corridors of Westminster could be very busy on July 12.

In the world of betting, however, young trade minister Penny Mordaunt has picked up on Rishi Sunak, who also lags behind in a poll conducted by a British newspaper among grassroots Tory activists. Mordaunt leads this survey with 19.6%, while former Equality Minister Kemi Badenoch (18.7%) is in second place, followed by Rishi Sunak who occupies the third position (12.1%). ). Attorney General Suella Braverman, also of Indian descent, and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss round out the top five.

Home Secretary Priti Patel is still considering throwing her hat in the ring as number 20 proves to be an obstacle.

Once the candidates in the race are narrowed down to two and parliament goes into recess on July 21, the choice will pass into the hands of around 200,000 members of the Conservative party, which is why such an inquiry is seen as a good mood indicator on the floor.

Meanwhile, incumbent Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to endorse any candidate. “I wouldn’t want to hurt anyone’s chances by offering my support,” Johnson said in his first media appearance since last week, when he announced his decision to step down.

