IN PHOTOS: Deoghar Airport – Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 657-acre Deoghar Airport; check pictures and full details here





Images of Deoghar Airport: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Deoghar Airport in Jharkhand on Tuesday. Along with the airport, PM Modi unveiled several projects in Jharkhand worth a total of over Rs 16,800 crore. Images of Deoghar Airport: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Deoghar airport in Jharkhand on Tuesday. Along with the airport, PM Modi unveiled several projects in Jharkhand worth a total of over Rs 16,800 crore. He said the new initiatives will go a long way in boosting development in eastern India. (With PTI entries) Deoghar Airport Images: Airport Area and Cost

Deoghar Airport is constructed in an area of ​​657 acres which cost Rs 401 crore. (Photo: twitter.com/narendramodi) Deoghar Airport Images: Airport Details

The airport has a 2,500 meter long runway, which can handle the landing and take-off of Airbus A320 aircraft. (Photo: twitter.com/narendramodi) Images of Deoghar airport: first flight

Prime Minister Modi also flagged the Deoghar-Kolkata IndiGo flight from the new airport. (Photo: twitter.com/narendramodi) Deoghar Airport Images: Airport Foundation Stone

Modi had laid the foundation stone of Deoghar airport on May 25, 2018. (Photo: twitter.com/narendramodi) Images of Deoghar Airport: Statement by the Minister of Civil Aviation

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on the occasion that the airport will be connected to Ranchi, Patna and Delhi in the coming days. (Photo: PTI) Images of Deoghar Airport: Statement by Prime Minister Modi

“We have been nurturing the dream of Deoghar Airport for a long time. It will boost employment and create new opportunities. I congratulate the citizens of Jharkhand. The new projects will also benefit Bihar and West Bengal,” said the prime minister. (Photo: IANS)

