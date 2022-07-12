Imran Khan says ‘thieves planned to rig Punjab partial polls’





BHAKKAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned nationals of an alleged plan to rig Punjab’s partial polls on 20 vacant seats in the provincial assembly, has reported ARY News on Tuesday.

Imran Khan, while addressing a public rally in Bhakkar today, said the thieves have teamed up with the Election Commission to rig Punjab’s upcoming by-elections. “Pakistanis should be aware of these thieves who come to rig the elections.”

READ: IMRAN KHAN SAYS NAWAZ SHARIF, THE COUNTRY RUINS BY ZARDARI

“The thieves and the electoral commission colluded to rig the elections. How many times did the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) meet with Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz? They now plan to steal the polls.

“The Sharif family has the quality of doing nothing with honesty. The CEC should tell the nation how are you going to rig the polls this time around. I also know Mr. X who received the order to make grounds so that the thieves win the ballot boxes. I know Mr. X brought Mr. Y to Multan. Those who rig the polls will face a harsh public backlash.

The President of the PTI asked the nation to stand fearlessly against those who want to sow fear and make slaves of them. “We do not want slavery and we want friendly ties with all countries in the world within the framework of an independent foreign policy.”

READ: IMRAN KHAN SAYS HE WILL NOT END STRUGGLE AGAINST IMPORTED GOVERNMENT

He urged the nationals to change their destiny on July 17 by ousting corrupt leaders. “After imposing the domination of thieves, we are threatened. I want to give a clear message that I will never accept the leader of the thieves if someone takes my life. The nation will never accept United States (US) slavery at any cost.

He criticized that people received threatening phone calls and FIRs were filed against patriotic journalists like Imran Riaz Khan, Arshad Sharif and others. “Imran Riaz was mentally tortured after his arrest. 15 FIRs had been registered against me and several complaints were filed against my people. They want us to become American slaves.

comments

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arynews.tv/bhakkar-jalsa-imran-khan-says-thieves-planned-to-rig-punjab-by-polls/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos