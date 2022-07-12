Dress like a civil servant, the new fashion for young Chinese





Posted Jul 12, 2022 7:15 AM

This is the latest fashionable trend among young Chinese: to be trendy, you have to dress like an official or a Communist Party cadre, says the South China Morning Post. On social networks, hundreds of videos explain how to compose an outfit that gives the appearance of working for the State: plain white shirts, black or dark blue zipped jackets, basic pants… A neutral and sober style promoted for a long time by the Chinese leaders, up to Xi Jinping, in order to show their belonging to the working class, explains the independent daily of Hong Kong. Previously seen as more functional than fashionable, this administrative executive look had gained popularity in recent years after the Party persuaded young stars to publicly adopt communist values. But it was Covid-19 that made it a fashionable trend: amid widespread fears over sweeping epidemic control measures, people clung to values ​​embodying stability. The spectrum of mass unemployment The government has indeed put Chinese society under glass for several weeks, particularly in major cities like Shanghai, generating a heavy climate with heavy repercussions on the economy. Adding to the tightening imposed in recent months by Beijing on several sectors, such as high-tech or finance, the situation has raised the specter of mass unemployment, especially among young people, and affected the incomes of workers in many sections of activity. But the impact of the crisis has been much weaker among public service workers and Communist Party members, according to data from the South China Morning Post. They were also able to benefit from more regular supplies of medicines and food during the strict confinements. This has thus made the status of civil servant very sought after, guaranteeing a certain security. The increased attraction of administrative careers Political scientist Chen Daoyin, a former professor at Shanghai University of Political Science and Law, believes the experience of tough anti-Covid restrictions has boosted the appeal of government careers. People have become aware of what the government is capable of imposing, he says. More and more young people will prefer to be part of the system, rather than try a more risky adventure in the private sector. Witnessing this enthusiasm, membership in the Party, the essential seed for most public positions, soared 3.7% last year to reach a record 96.7 million members.

