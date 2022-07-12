Imran Khan claims CEC colludes with PML-N to rig Punjab partial polls – Pakistan





Pakistan’s former Prime Minister and President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, on Tuesday accused Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja of helping the imported government rig the Punjab by-elections scheduled for the July 17, Aaj News reported.

I ask the Chief Electoral Commissioner how many times you have visited PML-N Hamza Shehbaz and Maryam Nawaz, Khan asked, implying that the CEC colluded with the PML-N.

They know deeply that they cannot win a single seat if free and fair elections are held. Hence, they planted their own people in key positions to rig Punjab’s partial polls, Imran Khan told a large public rally at Bhakkar’s Darya Khan Tehsil.

The head of the PTI claimed that the “neutrals” were helping the PML-N in the upcoming by-elections, saying that “Mr. X” who meddles in the by-elections through the state apparatus, has deployed ” Mr. Y” in Multan for the same purpose.

The PTI leader said people have now become aware of their tactics and will thwart all such efforts on election day.

Imran Khan said political defectors have no direction and their heads hang where there is money and power.

When a person has no Qibla, he becomes a renegade, he said.

The former prime minister said the by-votes are no ordinary election, adding that they are an indication of “jihad against defectors and crooked politicians”.

The former prime minister said the imported government used threats to demoralize him, as he had sworn never to accept the “cabal of crooks” no matter how many FIRs were filed against him.

Calling on local accomplices and those who brought the coalition government to power, Imran Khan said: I will not accept thieves even if I have to sacrifice my life.

