Boris Johnson’s departure will not affect arms deliveries to Ukraine, says British NATO ambassador

Britain’s leading role in supplying arms to Ukraine in its fight against invading Russia will continue regardless of who replaces Boris Johnson as prime minister, the the country’s ambassador to NATO, amid concerns in Kyiv that a successor will fail to focus on the war.

Johnson’s enthusiastic support for Ukraine has been a key feature of his tenure as prime minister this year, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was saddened to learn of the prime minister’s decision to step down.

We played a very important leading role in Ukraine. We will continue to do so, said David Quarrey, the UK’s permanent representative to NATO.

Obviously I can’t speak to the decisions ministers will take in the future, but there seems to be very broad support among us for the role we have played and continue to play, Quarrey told the Financial Times . It hasn’t just started. And I don’t think it’s about to end.

Eleven candidates are running to replace Johnson, after he announced his intention to step down as prime minister, in a leadership race that is expected to last at least two months. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, who like Johnson has been credited with British support for Ukraine, has ruled himself out of the race.

Johnson said late last month that Britain would supply 1 billion air defense systems, unmanned aerial vehicles and other weapons to Ukraine. This brings Britain’s total military support to Kyiv since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his attack in February to 2.3 billion, which London says is the highest amount after the United States.

The most important thing in all of this is that we give Ukrainians the capabilities they need to defend their country, said Quarrey, who took over in April after serving as Johnsons adviser on international affairs since 2019. And we will continue to increase our support, I’m sure, to help them continue to do so…in this fight.

At NATO’s annual summit in Madrid last month, the alliance approved a new 10-year strategic doctrine and defense posture that will significantly strengthen its defense in Eastern Europe, after concluding that it was not enough to deter Russia, and a plan to repel any invasion is needed.

This result was accompanied by a reiteration of support for Kyiv. Zelenskyy has repeatedly made it clear that the continued supply of Western weapons is essential in his army’s attempts to defend against Russia and in its efforts to retake territory already captured.

Some had worried before Madrid, [there was] talking about Ukraine fatigue, should we stay the course, Quarrey said. The message I heard was completely the opposite. The allies were even more resolute.

I think unity has deep roots. When I look at the public support in the UK…it looks very resilient to me, he added. People know it has a cost. We are investing heavily to support Ukraine as we are. But people know it’s the right thing to do.

Britain’s leading role in spearheading European efforts to help Ukraine and its troops underscored London’s commitment to continental defense and security, European officials said, and silenced those who feared Brexit would lead to a lesser role for the country in wider European defense issues.

Everyone can see from our leading role on Ukraine, but not only on Ukraine, that the opposite is indeed true. We are even more fully engaged in European security, and even in global geopolitics and security… now than before, said Quarrey, a former British ambassador to Israel, who also held diplomatic posts in New York, New Delhi and Harare. I feel like that is very well received here…including by NATO allies who are EU states.

NATO’s increased importance and profile due to the war in Ukraine, and Britain’s role within it, has also arguably earned the UK more credit in Brussels since the vote on the Brexit in 2016, and helped calm discussions within the EU for more strategic autonomy and integration. military capabilities of the block.

I’m sure NATO has never been cool, Quarrey said. But its relevance and importance are even stronger today than they have been for some time.