Regarding the minister of the campaign, the president: I ask to concentrate on the work

The president also stressed that ministers, especially those in charge of energy and food, should focus on managing those two things. According to him, currently the world situation is upset in these two fields.

Posted on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 10:18 AM WIB

Responding to media questions about ministers on the campaign trail, President Joko Widodo told his ministers to focus on work. This was conveyed by him after handing over welfare at Sukamandi Market, Subang Regency on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

“I ask all ministers to focus on the job. If the trade minister is dealing with the most important thing, as I was tasked to do yesterday, how to bring down the price of oil from baking,” the president said.

President Jokowi hopes the price of bulk cooking oil can be in the range of Rs 14,000 or less.

“It’s my job, so I go to the markets to check, because I also check that the main cooking oil that we check is bulk oil, never premium packaged oil,” said explained the president.

The president explained that in a number of markets he visited, prices were already within this price range.

“If outside Java there are still more than 14,000 rupees, we will resolve them one by one,” the president said.

The president also stressed that ministers, especially those in charge of energy and food, should focus on managing those two things. According to him, currently the world situation is upset in these two fields.

“Everyone has to focus on work, especially energy and food related, it’s important. I continue to deal with fuel issues, energy issues, for example coal, all because the world is turned upside down when it comes to energy and food, so we have to focus and not get sidetracked in those two areas,” he said.