I2U2: Biden’s virtual four-party summit with PM Modi, Israeli PM and UAE president will focus on food security: US official





Washington, July 12 (PTI) President Joe Biden will host the first virtual four-party summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with a focus on food security during his visit to Israel this week, a senior US official said.

The new group of four nations is known as ‘I2U2’, with ‘I’ standing for India and Israel and ‘U’ for the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

President Biden will participate in a virtual four-way summit with the leaders of Israel, the United Arab Emirates and India during his trip to the Middle East this week, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Monday.

The summit will focus on food security, he added, updating reporters on President Biden’s upcoming visit.

President Biden will visit West Asia from July 13-16.

The first virtual “I2U2” summit will take place on Thursday, with the global food and energy crisis resulting from the conflict in Ukraine likely to figure prominently in the meeting.

The four leaders are also expected to outline the new grouping and identify key areas of cooperation. They can deliberate on pressing regional and global issues, including the energy and food crisis in the context of the Ukrainian conflict.

On Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia’s aggression in Ukraine had had an impact on the world, likely including Sri Lanka.

Blinken said: “I think we see that impact all over the world, and that may be one of the contributing factors to what happened in Sri Lanka, although I think there was, as I just said, many others who have come together .’ “What we are seeing around the world is growing food insecurity which has been significantly exacerbated by Russian aggression against Ukraine,” he told a news conference in Bangkok.

Western countries, led by the United States, imposed crippling economic sanctions on Russia for launching a “special military operation” in Ukraine in February.

Blinken said there were more than 20 million tonnes of grain sitting in silos in Ukraine that couldn’t get out to feed people around the world because Russia was blocking Ukrainian ports in Odessa, at sea. Black.

“So we were seeing the impact of this Russian aggression happening everywhere. Again, this may have contributed to the situation in Sri Lanka. Were concerned about the implications this has around the world,” he said. declared.

The I2U2 cluster should focus broadly on trade and investment related issues.

India’s bilateral strategic ties with each of the three countries have intensified in recent years.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed global energy and food security concerns last week on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers meeting in Bali.

Jaishankar also held a separate meeting with his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

India and the United States are already members of a Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad with Japan and Australia.

Biden had also hosted the first in-person Quad leaders’ summit in Washington on September 25, where the leaders pledged to ensure a “free and open” Indo-Pacific that is also “inclusive and resilient” as they noted that the strategically vital region, witnessing China’s growing military maneuvers, is the bedrock of their shared security and prosperity. (This article was published from a news feed without any text changes. Only the title has been changed.)

