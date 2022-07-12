Joko Widodo says nominees for KPK Alternate Vice President will be immediately submitted to Indonesian House of Representatives





Press Statement by President Jokowi after his visit to Rice Research Center (BBPadi), Subang Regency, West Java Province, Tuesday (07/12/2022). Photo: Muchlis Jr.) Jakarta — RI President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that the nomination of the candidate to replace the former Vice President of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), Lili Pintauli Siregar, is still pending. This was conveyed by the President in response to media queries regarding the replacement of Lili Pintauli Siregar on Tuesday (12/7/2022) after reviewing the Rice Research Center (BBPadi), Subang Regency, Province of West Java. Still replacing Bu Lili Pintauli, still going. “Because I just got the dismissal letter, I signed it last week, and it’s still being replaced,” said Joko Widodo, who goes by the colloquial name Jokowi. Jokowi added that the name of Lili Pintauli’s replacement candidate would soon be submitted to the DPR RI. “We will submit it to the DPR immediately, as soon as possible,” Jokowi said, according to a press release from the Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia on the official website setkab.go.id. Previously, President Jokowi received a letter of resignation and signed a Presidential Decree (Keppres) regarding the removal of KPK Vice President Lili Pintauli Siregar as a KPK leader. (***/srisurya) Recent news Ehabon glue abuse threatens young generation of Manado, Sugeng Santoso narcotics unit offers solutions with following applications

