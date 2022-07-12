Tory leadership rivals trade Boris Johnson’s illusions for their own | Andy Beckett

BOris Johnsons once dominant, now disgraced government is most likely to be remembered for its lie. Not just on his conduct and that of his cronies, but on the accomplishments of his government. Forty new hospitals, the fastest growing in the G7, falling child poverty, falling crime, the biggest tax cut in a quarter of a century, Brexit without borders in the Irish Sea: the exaggerations and fabrications came so quickly that his critics were sometimes too overwhelmed to refute them effectively.

All politicians lie some of the time. The need to get out of tight corners and the conflicting desires of voters sometimes demand it. But it’s hard to think of a precedent, outside of the Trump presidency, for a government in a supposedly skeptical democracy trying to construct a parallel reality so comprehensively, and for long periods of time, convincing many of its core supporters and sometimes many other people. That Johnson was finally brought down by a lie, about what he knew about Chris Pincher, doesn’t change the fact that for almost three years constant lying has been a strategy that has served the government quite well.

It is common to attribute Johnson’s lie as prime minister to his personality and the crucial role that untruths had already played in his rise to power. From his eye-catching Telegraph articles on the EU in the 1990s to NHS funding pledges on the side of the Brexit bus, breakthroughs in his coolly self-serving career usually involved making stuff up.

Still, the focus on Johnson as a political trickster, uniquely willing and able to dupe voters and his colleagues, is in some ways very handy for conservatives. While it’s embarrassing for the party he’s hosted them in for so long, conservatives aren’t easily embarrassed, and any replacements can be presented as a welcome contrast to what the rather correct former military leadership contender, Tom Tugendhat, calls it a good start. As shown by the electoral success of Tory leaders who pointed out their differences with their predecessors, such as Margaret Thatcher, John Major and Johnson himself, many voters are easily persuaded that the Tories have changed hands.

Moreover, the fact that Johnson lied as prime minister was not simply an aberration. It was also a temporary solution to a big conservative problem. While the party remains good at winning or at least not losing the general election, since at least Theresa Mays’ premiership began in 2016, it has struggled to do much in government. Even the few reforms the Tories managed to implement, such as Brexit, were more about creating the conditions for national change than actually changing the country.

Under May, the lack of achievement helped create the impression that his government was directionless and stalled, and persuaded millions of voters that his party’s time in power should be over after approaching a decade in power. power. But under Johnson, a similar void was filled by his boasts and inventions, worthy of his colleagues and a medium largely conforming to boosterism. The ban on MPs calling themselves liars in the Commons, which is either very naive or very cynical, depending on how you perceive UK political rules, meant that Johnson’s nearly fact-free approach was hard to challenge , even for the most forensic opposition politicians.

With the big liar gone, the Conservatives need a new solution to their government problem. One approach would be to confront the scale of Britain’s economic, social and environmental crises and adapt conservatism so that it can begin to deal with them. The party rethought its approach to reflect changing realities before: in the late 1940s, when it came to Labor’s view that a Britain battered by the Great Depression and World War II needed a better welfare state; and in the 1970s, when he decided that the increasingly erratic post-war economy needed to be disciplined, almost whatever the social cost.

Yet both of these painful overhauls happened when the Tories recently lost power. Circumstances are very different now, with their ascendancy well beyond the decade and the next election, against a Labor leader most Tories do not fear, probably not for another two years. Rather than adjust their policies to solve Britain’s growing problems, it is tempting for Tories to trade one set of illusions for another.

That’s what most of their leadership candidates seem to be doing so far. Despite the deterioration of state services and public finances, they promise tax cuts. Despite decades of deregulation that have produced great social stress and diminishing economic returns, even Jeremy Hunt, supposedly one of the most centrist contenders, promises to make Britain the most business-friendly economy of the western world. Despite the fact that Johnson’s culture wars have left most voters cold, many candidates suggest they will pursue them.

His dishonesty aside, the main problem with the prime minister for his potential successors seems to be that he wasn’t right wing enough. Sitting opposite a portrait of Margaret Thatcher in his office in the House of Commons, Sajid Javid told the Sunday Telegraph last weekend that he wanted to make their party Conservative again.

It is as if the conservatives are withdrawing into their comfort zone. But Thatcher’s Britain is long gone, as even the right-wing press sometimes indirectly acknowledges. In the same edition of the Telegraph, there was an admiringly written lifestyle article about a sustainable marriage in east London, with fodder herbs in the bridal bouquet and vegan food. The couple could have been conservatives. But it didn’t seem so likely. Since the Thatcher government, the Labor majority in their constituency has more than quadrupled.

It is true that promises made in leadership elections are not always a good guide to what the winner will do once they have to appeal to a wider electorate, as Keir Starmer has demonstrated. And one of the Tory favourites, Rishi Sunak, at least hinted he would try to be an outspoken prime minister, saying he would not offer comforting fairy tales to Britons.

Yet this is the same politician who asserted in February that the free market was positively correlated with almost everything that is desirable for humanity, such as the cost of living and climate crises not taking place. If you want a more realistic national leader, this feverish Tory leadership race is not the election that matters.