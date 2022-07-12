Turkey mediates talks between Ukraine and Russia as food crisis escalates





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed Ukrainian grain exports in separate phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Ukraine and its allies have been pushing for the reopening of Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which Kyiv says are closed due to a Russian blockade. Western countries have increased their demands to reopen ports to allow grain shipments, especially to countries in the Middle East and Africa that depend on Ukrainian grain to feed their populations. Erdogan told Putin it was time to act on a UN plan to establish safe corridors in the Black Sea for grain exports. He also reiterated that a lasting and just peace must be negotiated to end the war, according to a statement from the government communication office quoted by the state news agency Anadolu. Zelenskiy said Twitter that he appreciated Erdogan’s help in resuming grain exports and added that Russia should also be prevented from taking Ukrainian grain from the occupied territories. Erdogan, who offered to mediate on the grain issue, also discussed the situation with Putin. The Kremlin said the two leaders also discussed economic cooperation and a “high-level Russian-Turkish meeting” planned for the near future. No other details were provided. The Ukrainian Navy, meanwhile, said it had started to help facilitate the export of Ukrainian agricultural products. Marine said in a statement that eight foreign ships had arrived in Ukrainian ports. Related: IEA chief warns energy crisis could get worse He said the aid was possible because Ukraine managed to retake Snake Island, a strategic outpost in the Black Sea. The statement, published on Facebookalso notes that currently most Ukrainian ports remain blocked, and some are occupied. Moscow has said it will allow Ukrainian ships laden with foodstuffs to leave if the Ukrainian military clears the waters off Odessa and other ports. The story continues But Ukraine says it cannot clear the coast because Russia “would use grain corridors to attack southern Ukraine”. The war and the blockade of Ukrainian ports have prevented most Ukrainian grain from getting out, causing food shortages in some of the world’s poorest countries. Russia and Ukraine together account for almost a third of world wheat exports. Many Western countries blame Moscow for the world’s food insecurity, but Russia has repeatedly denied it was responsible for the problem. By RFE/RL More reading on Oilprice.com: Read this article on OilPrice.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/turkey-mediates-talks-between-ukraine-163000563.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos