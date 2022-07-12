MAC slams Xi’s call for youth to support unification





By Chen Yu-fu and Jonathan Chin / Journalist, with an editor

Beijing’s promotion of cross-strait exchanges is nothing but propaganda and an attempt to poach Taiwanese talent, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said yesterday after Chinese President Xi Jinping () urged Taiwanese youth to support unification. I am happy to hear that young people in Taiwan have witnessed the rapid developments and changes of the motherland, and felt the warm feelings between compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait who are all from the same family, said Xi at the Straits Youth Forum in Xiamen earlier yesterday. Co-organizers of this year’s forum, the 20th edition of the event, included the All-China Youth Federation of the Communist Party of China and the Youth Affairs Department of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT). Photo: ANC Young Taiwanese should join their Chinese counterparts in relentlessly striving for national rejuvenation, Xi said. In response, the MAC said the educational exchanges are part of Beijing’s campaign to gain political influence in Taiwan, but its promises are not made in good faith. Citing Xi’s comment, the MAC said the Chinese leader was committed to maintaining the excellent conditions for academic exchanges across the Strait as before. Xi’s claim was undermined by the Chinese government in April 2020, which unilaterally closed the way for Chinese students to study in Taiwan, he said. It is clear that China’s exchanges and proclamations of mutual benefits for young Taiwanese are nothing but propaganda to poach talent to fill capacity gaps in its economy, MAC said. Its claims for mutually beneficial exchanges are not sincere. Information packets warning Taiwanese of the pitfalls of studying or working in China were posted on the council’s webpage ahead of the forum, while domestic groups are urged not to become tools of Beijing, it said. -he declares. Democratic Progressive Party lawmaker Wang Mei-hui () said China was taking advantage of young job seekers for the first time with empty promises of economic opportunities. Many Taiwanese investors have lost money in the Chinese market due to predatory state-sanctioned business practices, she said, adding that a society lacking democracy and human rights cannot offer no benefit. Young people should be aware of the real conditions behind the facade in China, she said. As for the homeland, one country on each side has long been the reality of Taiwan and China.

