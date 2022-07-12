Campaign heats up for July 17 by-elections in Pakistan





Addressing a public meeting in the southern Punjab district of Lodhran, the hometown of his former ally Jahangir Khan Tarin, Imran Khan called on the people to defeat the defectors and what he called the connection between the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the PML-N by voting for his party’s candidate in the next by-elections.

He said that in his government the corruption cases against former President Asif Zardari, current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah were at the final stage, but those in power would not didn’t let them face the music.

Imran Khan also referred to rising prices, inflation which had multiplied during the three month period of the PML-N.

He also drew a comparison of food and energy prices under his rule and now, saying it was proof that the narrative built against him was baseless. All the PML-N and its allies wanted was to cease power and change the accountability laws and get NRO (legal cover) for their corruption cases.

Imran Khan also addressed a rally in Muzaffargarh, another district in southern Punjab and repeated his mantra of thieves and looters.

Maryam Nawaz, who is also visiting different constituencies as part of her mass contact campaign on Monday night, addressed a huge public rally in Chichawatni, Sahiwal district and criticized Imran’s anti-mass policy Khan calling him a liar and incompetent. Imran Khan, she said, only benefited his relatives and never thought about the welfare of the people of Punjab.

On the other hand, she said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will announce a major relief package for the poor very soon as the country’s economy stabilizes.

The crises that Imran Khan plunged the country into are over and the coalition government under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif is determined to relieve the people from rising inflation and rising prices, she said.

Pakistan, she said, was on the brink of bankruptcy when the coalition government took power. The coalition government took all the tough decisions, which weighed on the masses, because of Khan’s misdeeds in his tenure, she said, adding that despite rising inflation, PML-N does not hid nothing, instead they put the nation at ease.

By-elections for 20 Punjab Assembly seats are seen as a referendum for PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s speech against the government.

For the President of the PTI, it is a fight to do or die as he continues to describe the electoral fight as a fight between good (his party) and evil (the ruling coalitions in the Center and in Punjab).

