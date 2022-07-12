Jokowi appreciates Ministry of Agriculture’s expedited work in producing top quality rice seed





SUBANG – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) appreciated the development of superior seeds produced by the Rice Research Center of the Ministry of Agriculture (Kementan) for the production of superior varieties that can produce rice production of 9 to 12 tons per ha. According to him, this development is a big step forward in supporting the achievement of food self-sufficiency. – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) appreciated the development of superior seeds produced by the Rice Research Center of the Ministry of Agriculture (Kementan) for the production of superior varieties that can produce rice production of 9 to 12 tons per ha. According to him, this development is a big step forward in supporting the achievement of food self-sufficiency. “I’m sure that because we haven’t imported rice for 3 years, we can be self-sufficient in rice and we will achieve that soon. Let’s say an average of 7 to 8 tons is already a very good leap for our food stocks, especially our rice,” the president said here Center for Rice Research, Ministry of Agriculture, Subang Regency, West Java, Tuesday (7/12/2022). Jokowi pointed out that rice seed development is very important to increase domestic rice production. He wants Indonesia, as a great country, to be able to strengthen the food sector to avoid the possibility of a global food crisis. “We know that the world is currently experiencing food shortages everywhere. Therefore, we must be vigilant to ensure that our food availability is always in a safe state. I just want to convey that seeds are very important to increase our production of rice in every hectare,” he said. But in addition, Jokowi requested that seed development not only focus on rice seeds but also other seeds such as cassava, sago, sorghum and maize to be developed to support local food substitution. . “I must emphasize that we should not depend on just one rice, but we can still develop sago, sorghum, porang, maize, cassava and others. We still have a chance to increase their production “, did he declare. At the same venue, Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo (Mentan SYL) expressed his gratitude for the President’s leadership and support for rice seed progress in Indonesia. He promised that similar developments would also be made on other commodities to support the achievement of national food self-sufficiency. “We have mapped the areas that will be planted with sorghum, sago, porang, etc. We have also released some of our high yielding rice varieties for better yields. Thank you again Mr. President for your attention to the agricultural sector “, did he declare. . CM (srf)

