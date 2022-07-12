Lakhs traveled by plane for the first time under Udan Yojana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says during the inauguration of Deoghar airport





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the government’s Udan Yojana and said that under the initiative ordinary citizens, including the poor and middle class, can now travel by air. He said: “So far, more than a million people have traveled low-cost under this initiative.” Of those 1 crore people, lakhs were beginners, he said. “The needy and the middle class have learned to fasten their seat belts,” Prime Minister Modi said. RCS-UDAN, “Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik” is the Centre’s flagship program which aims to provide affordable, economically viable and cost-effective air travel on regional routes. “Government efforts are visible all over the country. Under Udan Yojana, over the past five to six years, airports, heliports and other ports have been built to connect more than 70 new places. of 400 new routes, ordinary people are enjoying air travel,” Prime Minister Modi said. PM Modi was speaking at an event to inaugurate the 657-acre Deoghar Airport, built at a cost of Rs 401 crore. He also flagged the Deoghar-Kolkata IndiGo flight from the new airport. Addressing the event, Prime Minister Modi said: “Today we reported a flight from Deoghar to Kolkata. From Ranchi to Jamshedpur and between the capital and the industrial city, flights from this airport will reduce travel time and travel cost will also decrease, noted PM Modi. “Now efforts are being made to launch flights to Ranchi, Patna and Delhi.” He said the construction of airports in Bokaro and Dumka is ongoing,” he said. Not only Jharkhand but these projects will also benefit several parts of Bihar and West Bengal, he said. He added that these projects will make life easier for thousands of people and also provide opportunities for business, tourism and employment. “The development projects worth Rs 16,800 crore will improve the state’s connectivity, tourism and business prospects,” he said. Deoghar Airport has a 2,500 meter long runway, which can handle the landing and take-off of Airbus A320 aircraft. Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of Deoghar Airport on May 25, 2018. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on the occasion that the airport will be connected to Ranchi, Patna and Delhi in the coming days.

(Edited by : Akriti Anand)

