Elon Musk says Donald Trump should sail into the sunset





US President Donald Trump pays tribute to SpaceX founder Elon Musk (right) after the successful launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon manned spacecraft Photo: Saul Martinez (Getty Images)

If I were a bettor, I would dare say that former President Donald Trump is a bit grumpy that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is buying Twitter. After all, that almost certainly means Trump isn’t getting his account back. So what is the former president doing in his anger? According to Musk, he starts lying, although it’s unclear exactly what.

Over the weekend, Trump lambasted the tech billionaire, whom he at one point called Leon, and proclaimed he knew Musk was not going to go through with his plan to buy Twitter. The former president then slammed Musk’s statement that he never voted for an apparent Republican reference to Tesla chiefs’ tweet in mid-June that he voted for Mayra Flores in Texas, which, according to him, was his first time voting Republican and said the billionaire said he had voted for him in the past.

You know, he said the other day, I never voted for a Republican. I said I didn’t know. He told me he voted for me, Trump said at an event in Alaska. So that’s another bullshit artist.

Musk addressed Trump’s comments on his Monday night voting record in a tweet, simply replying, Not true.

Now, if it were any other reasonable person, you’d imagine the response indicated that Musk had indeed not voted for Trump. Still, Musk is slippery, so his answer could also mean he never told Trump he voted for him. Well, I’ll probably never know unless Musk decides to elaborate.

Gizmodo reached out to Trump for comment Tuesday morning but did not receive a response as of press time.

The billionaire then clarified his thoughts on Trump, who would consider another presidential bid in 2024, and once again indicated that he was leaning towards Republican Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida. DeSantis has not announced whether he is running in the upcoming presidential election.

I don’t hate this man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat and sail into the sunset, Musk tweeted in response to a video of Trump’s speech in Alaska. Democrats should also call off the attack, don’t make sure Trump’s only way to survive is to win back the presidency.

He added that if Trump won the election in 2024, he would be 82 when his term ends, which is too old to be CEO of anything, let alone the United States of America. Ouch.

