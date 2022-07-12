Boris Johnson BLOCKS Labor bid to hold vote of no confidence





BORIS Johnson has blocked Labour’s attempt to stage a vote of no confidence in the Conservative government.

Keir Starmer’s party planned to table the motion on Tuesday with a vote to follow on Wednesday in hopes of preventing the caretaker prime minister from retaining his post until September 5, when it was announced that a new party leader would be in place.

But Downing Street has now told Labor they will not give Starmer time in the Commons for debate and voting to continue. A senior Labor source told the Mirror: ‘The government is refusing to give us time for a vote of no confidence in the Commons despite all the conventions that this should be granted. READ MORE:Fife Council frozen as Labor leader takes two months vacation – and a pay rise “It’s just another example of them tearing up the rules to protect their own side. They say the Prime Minister is leaving anyway, but they are clearly afraid of losing.” If a vote were to pass, the convention is that the Johnson government would resign or seek a general election. Johnson’s defeat would have been highly unlikely given the Tories have a 73-seat majority and, with a new leader on the way, MPs are unlikely to vote against their own government. Ten hopefuls are currently chasing the keys to number 10, but the list is likely to have been significantly shortened by 6pm on Tuesday as that is when nominations close and all candidates must be 20 mentions to go to the next step. READ MORE: Labor MP makes ‘devastating’ admission over Tory deals live on BBC Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak is currently the favorite in the race with over 40 supporters. Grant Shapps has withdrawn from his own leadership bid and opted to back Sunak alongside Dominic Raab. Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss and Tom Tugendhat also reached the required threshold of mentions. A Labor spokesman said: This overwhelmed government is scared and refuses to allow time for the Labor no confidence motion to be debated. “This is totally unprecedented. Once again, the Tories are changing the rules to protect their own dodgy comrades. All Tory leadership candidates should speak out against this blatant abuse of power to protect a discredited Prime Minister. Starmer said Johnson – who accepted the game was in place last week as leader of the Conservative party after a flurry of resignations – should not be allowed to continue as prime minister for the next few weeks. He said: “The Conservative Party has finally come to the conclusion that the Prime Minister is unfit for office, it was blindingly obvious a long, long time ago. “He is leaving because his own party has concluded that he cannot be trusted. “They can’t let him hang on for weeks and weeks and weeks until September 5. It would be intolerable for the country. “Since the Tories have not acted in the national interest, Labor will.” The prime minister who illegally shut down parliament is now seeking to stop a democratic vote of no confidence in him. Parliament must be allowed to debate and vote on a motion of no confidence in the prime minister. It is democracy. https://t.co/IJ7aWqnrTf Ian Blackford (@Ianblackford_MP) July 12, 2022 Commenting on Johnson’s decision to block the vote, SNP’s Ian Blackford tweeted: “The Prime Minister who unlawfully shut down Parliament is now seeking to stop a Democratic vote of no confidence in him. Parliament must be allowed to debate and vote on a motion of no confidence in the Prime Minister. That’s democracy.

