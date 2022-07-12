Why Elon Musk and Donald Trump can’t get along





Musk, because he is Musk, responded via Twitter. “I don’t hate this man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat and sail into the sunset,” he wrote. “Democrats should also call off the attack – don’t make Trump’s only way of survival to win back the presidency.”

It has not always been so. In fact, less than two years ago, their relationship seemed to be on much stronger footing.

“You know, we have to protect Thomas Edison, and we have to protect all those people who originally invented the light bulb and the wheel and all those things. And he’s one of our very smart people, and we want to cherish these people…I spoke to [Musk] very recently, and he also makes the rockets. He likes rockets. And he’s good at rockets too, by the way. I’ve never seen where the engines collapse without wings, without anything, and they land. I said ‘I’ve never seen this before.’ “

In May of that year, Trump (and then Vice President Mike Pence) traveled to Florida to witness the launch of SpaceX. (Musk is the CEO of the private rocket company.)

Musk, for his part, seemed to be undergoing something of a conversion when it came to Trump.

Days before the 2016 election, Musk said Trump was “not the right guy”, adding, “He doesn’t seem to have the kind of character that reflects America well.” But after Trump’s surprise victory, Musk agreed to become a member of a business advisory group for the president. He left in 2017 following Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accords. “I’m quitting the presidential councils,” Musk tweeted in June 2017. “Climate change is real. Leaving Paris isn’t good for America or the world.” was worth a try” and who had done his “best” to push for policies to tackle climate change. “I said you shouldn’t go, because he was going to fuck you, remember,” Swisher told Musk of Trump. “Well, you were right,” Musk replied.

The coronavirus pandemic — and Musk’s growing libertarian tendencies — seemed to be pulling him back to Trump.

In May 2020, Trump expressed support for Musk’s efforts to reopen his Tesla factory in California. “California should let Tesla and @elonmusk open the factory, NOW,” Trump tweeted. “It can be done quickly and safely!” Musk replied “Thank you!” to Trump’s tweet. The two seemed to agree again on their views on Twitter and, in particular, the social media giant’s banning of Trump following the January 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol. In May 2022, Musk told a conference hosted by the Financial Times that “it was wrong to ban Donald Trump. I think it was wrong because it alienated a lot of the country.” Musk also said he would rescind Trump’s Twitter ban if his deal to acquire the company goes through, which is very much in jeopardy at the moment. Trump’s new anger may also have something to do with Musk’s stated interest in Florida’s potential 2024 bid for Governor Ron DeSantis. In a mid-June tweet thread, Musk said he was leaning towards DeSantis in this race.

The latest negative turn in their relationship speaks to this fundamental fact: Musk and Trump might just be too alike to get along. Both consider themselves iconoclasts and rebels. Both delight in creating controversy and trying to shake up the status quo. And both are hugely divisive characters – either you love them or you hate them.

If the past is any prologue, Musk and Trump will be on a roller coaster relationship in the months and years to come as the two turn on each other warily.

This story has been updated with additional information.

