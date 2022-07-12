Furore over bare fangs of Ashoka symbol unveiled by PM Modi: From Gandhi to.. | Latest India News





After Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the national emblem sunk atop the new parliament building, opposition parties questioned the new design in which the four lions bare their fangs, unlike Emperor Ashoka’s Lion Capital at Sarnath. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) said that there is a sweetness to the faces of the four lions in the original work while the copy created in the Amrit Kaal has lions that tend to swallow everything. Each symbol reflects the inner thought of the human being. Human beings use symbols to show the common man what his nature is, the RJD wrote in Hindi while displaying contrasting images of the national emblem. Senior lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan compared the national emblem with lions sitting majestically and peacefully with Mahatma Gandhi and those with bared fangs on the new parliament building with Nathuram Godse, Gandhi’s assassin. Read also | Weight: 9,500kg | 10 facts about the national emblem atop the new Parliament building From Gandhi to Godse; From our national emblem with majestically and peacefully seated lions; to the new national emblem unveiled for the top of the new Parliament Building under construction in Central Vista; Angry lions with bared fangs, he said in a tweet. This is Modi’s new India! Trinamool Congresswoman Mahua Moitra, who has come under fire for her recent remarks about Goddess Kali, also shared the two contrasting images of the national emblem without writing anything. Sanjay Singh, member of Rajya Sabha from Aam Aadmi party, tweeted in Hindi: “I want to ask 130 million Indians whether those changing the national symbol should be called ‘anti-nationals’ or not.” Read also | Constitutional norms have been violated, says Owaisi as PM unveils national emblem in new parliament building Opposition parties have also criticized Prime Minister Modi’s inauguration, saying it was a “violation” of the Constitution which provides for the separation of powers between the executive and the legislature. The BJP dismissed the criticism as politically motivated. “It is regrettable that the opposition parties have published another series of unsubstantiated allegations, which smack of their political motive,” BJP chief spokesperson and head of national media Anil Baluni was quoted as saying by the PTI.

