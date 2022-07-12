Imran Khan addresses workers ahead of by-elections





Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan addressed the rally in Bhakkar ahead of the by-elections. I am witnessing these by-elections today”, “15 FIRs have been projected against me, and my team is also under false FIRs” I will give my life for this regime of looters”, he declared “We want a free foreign policy, but we do not want to be slaves to any foreign country. We are with the Americans at peace, but not at war.

BHAKKAR: Imran Khan, former Prime Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), addressed the rally in Bhakkar ahead of the by-elections and said: “In the 2018 elections, I never saw such enthusiasm for the elections that I am witnessing these partial elections today,” BOL reported on Tuesday.

The PTI leader congratulated the local PTI leader, Sana Ullah Masti Khel, and said, “I want to thank you today because the opposition parties tried to present you as the dissident, but you let them to fall.

He remarked, “Elected MPs from Bhakkar always turn out to be dissident party members because they have no ideology. Ideology gives direction to man. A dissident member of any party sees his advantages and turns his face to his personal needs. “

“I have waged jihad against these looters for the past 26 years.” With the help of locals Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq, an American plot was hatched. They overthrew the government, which was elected by 220 million Pakistanis. These looters are now in government,” he added.

According to the report, Imran Khan claimed that the government was threatening his people saying they would send him behind bars. FIRs have been launched against journalists like Imran Riaz, Ayaz Mir and Arshad Sharif. They are mentally and psychologically tortured to accept this imported government.

“15 FIRs have been projected against me, and my team is also under fake FIRs ‘I will lay down my life for this regime of looters,” he said. “Founding Founders of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal have struggled for freedom, and people made sacrifices for it.’ from the Americans. We are from the Ummah of the Prophet Muhammad (SAWW). We do not bow down to anyone but Allah.”

Imran Khan said that if we allowed these looters, we would be slaves to the Americans and these looters for the rest of our lives. In the election, he made sure that the people of Bhakkar defeat the renegade member.

He also claimed that throughout the history of Pakistan, the country has never experienced such inflation in two months. They didn’t come to government to reduce inflation, but they came to end business, corruption allegations and loot money. “They came to the government and liquidated the corruption money worth Rs. 1.1 trillion.” During PTI’s tenure, we collected around Rs 480 billion from corrupt people in 3.5 years. They made changes to the NAB and cleared their 1100 billion rupees.

Reacting to the performance of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Sindh, the PTI leader said, “For the past 14 years, the PPP has ruled Sindh. They collect money from the province and pass it on to other countries. The embezzled money that was supposed to be spent on improving Karachi went overseas. Consider the scenario in Karachi. The city serves as the financial center of Pakistan. If Karachi grows, the country grows.

During his speech, he also played previous audio recordings of Sharif family members including Mariam Nawaz, Salman Shehbaz and Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in which they said they had no property in Pakistan and did not were involved in any corruption. The PANAMA newspapers revealed all the corruption in the world, and the Sharif family was exposed as a result of their publication.

“I call on all people of Bhakkar to come out of their homes this Sunday and defeat these looters and thieves in the by-elections,” he said.

“I want to congratulate Irfan Ullah Niazi today that you are going to win the elections today. Allah loves those who struggle. I want you to go door to door in these 5 days before the election. I want you to sleep only 6 hours and campaign for elections the rest of the day. ”

He argued that government parties cannot win elections; now they only have one thing to do and that’s pre-poll rigging. “It is the specialty of the Sharif family, that they cannot do anything with honesty. I challenge them all that my nation and my people beat you in the elections,” he added.

Imran Khan pointed the finger at the government and claimed that, firstly, they were arranging for the rigging, and secondly, they were spreading fear in the eyes of the people. “They captured Imran Riaz and mentally tortured him. Ayaz Mir and Sami Ibrahim were beaten by the mob and Sabir Shakir had to flee the country. I want to salute Arshad Sharif today for standing up like a rock in the face of these obstacles.

He concluded his speech by demanding, “We want a free foreign policy, but we don’t want to be slaves to any foreign country. We are with the Americans at peace, but not at war.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bolnews.com/pakistan/2022/07/bhakkar-imran-khan-addresses-workers-before-by-elections/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos