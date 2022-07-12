US warns it will defend ally if China violates sea ruling





We again call on the PRC to uphold its obligations under international law and cease its provocative behavior, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, using the acronym of China’s official name.



We again call on the PRC to uphold its obligations under international law and cease its provocative behavior, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, using the acronym of China’s official name.



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has renewed a call for China to comply with a 2016 arbitration award that invalidated Beijing’s sweeping claims in the South China Sea and warned that Washington is obligated to defend the treaty ally Philippines if its forces, ships or aircraft are attacked in disputed waters. Mr. Blinken’s statement, released by the US Embassy in Manila on July 12, was issued on the sixth anniversary of the 2016 decision by an arbitral tribunal set up in The Hague under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea after the Philippine government complained in 2013 about China’s increasingly aggressive actions in the disputed sea. China did not participate in the arbitration, dismissed its decision as a sham and continues to defy it, embroiling it in territorial disputes with the Philippines and other Southeast Asian claimant states in recent years. . We again call on the PRC to uphold its obligations under international law and cease its provocative behavior, Blinken said, using the acronym of China’s official name. We also reaffirm that an armed attack on Philippine armed forces, government vessels, or aircraft in the South China Sea would invoke the mutual defense commitments of the United States under the 1951 United States-Philippine Mutual Defense Treaty. said Mr. Blinken. Besides China and the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei have had overlapping claims to the busy waterway, which is said to be rich in undersea gas and oil deposits and where around $5 trillion of trade and goods are shipped through each year. The Flashpoint region has become a key front in the US-China rivalry. Washington does not claim the disputed waters, but has deployed its Navy ships and Air Force jets to patrol the waterway for decades and says freedom of navigation and overflight in the area challenged is in the national interest of the United States. This drew angry reactions from China, which accused the United States of interfering in a purely Asian dispute and warned it to stay away. Philippine Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo said on Tuesday that the arbitration ruling would be a pillar of the new administration’s policy and actions in the disputed region and dismissed attempts to undermine the incontrovertible ruling. These conclusions are no longer within the reach of denial and refutation and are conclusive because indisputable. Pricing is final, Manalo said in a statement. We strongly reject attempts to undermine or even erase it from law, history and our collective memories, said Manalo, who did not name China but clearly alluded to it. China would likely disapprove of Mr. Manalo’s declared policy stance for the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who took office on June 30 after a landslide election victory. Marcos Jr.’s predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, put the arbitration decision on the back burner for years after taking office in 2016 and maintained close ties to Chinese President Xi Jinping while often criticizing US security policies. . In 2019, Mr Duterte said he finally asked Xi at a meeting in Beijing to comply with the decision, but the Chinese leader told him emphatically: we will not budge. Marcos Jr. upheld the arbitration decision and said he would not allow a square millimeter of Philippine waters to be trampled. But in an interview with DZRH radio network in January before winning the presidency, Marcos Jr. said that since China refused to recognize the decision, it will not help settle disputes with Beijing, so this option is not available to us. Marcos Jr. said then that Mr. Duterte’s policy of diplomatic engagement with China was really our only option. He faced calls on Tuesday asking China to comply with the arbitration award and reverse Mr Duterte’s soft approach that undermined the Philippines’ sovereignty in the disputed sea. Dozens of left-wing activists and workers protested outside the Chinese consulate in Manila’s Makati financial district on Tuesday, calling on Beijing to respect the arbitration decision and for Marcos Jr. to defend the territory and sovereign rights of the country in the South China Sea.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/u-s-warns-it-will-defend-ally-if-china-breaks-sea-ruling/article65630048.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos