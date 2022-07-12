Verishop raises $40 million in Series B





Verishop, the luxury e-commerce site founded by former Snapchat Chief Strategy Officer Imran Khan, has raised over $40 million in a Series B funding round, bringing its total funds raised at $57.5 million, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The pandemic has accelerated the shift to e-commerce, but it has also created a host of supply chain issues that have been difficult for emerging brands to manage. Verishop aims to solve this problem with its new funds.

“While there has been significant investment in the digital creator economy, there has been little support for brand creators who build exceptional physical products,” Khan said. “Attracting and supporting these independent and emerging brands so they can thrive, and keeping our shoppers engaged with the best possible experience, is our #1 priority.”

Details: The round was led by Lion Capital, a consumer-focused investment group, with participation from existing investors.

Although Verishop did not disclose its valuation with the new round, Khan confirmed that its valuation has increased since its last fundraising in 2018. The money will be used to improve the company’s products and capabilities, by particularly focusing on ways to make it easier for small independent retailers to build their business online. For example, he plans to invest more in data insights that can help retailers understand how their products are performing on the platform so they can better optimize sales. It also plans to offer better product return solutions and image editing tools to save time and money for small businesses.

Catching up fast: Khan launched Verishop in 2018 alongside his wife, Cate Khan, formerly head of retail for Amazon-owned Quidsi.

The company aims to differentiate itself from other e-commerce startups by creating a marketplace with more hands-on help for luxury brands, a customer base that has been mostly overlooked by big online retailers like Amazon and Walmart. In addition to providing a luxury shopping platform for consumers, Verishop has also evolved to provide commerce solutions for brands to make it easier for them to reach and serve customers online. As part of its effort to connect smaller retailers to a larger set of potential customers, Verishop has built a series of social networking tools on its platform that focus heavily on video product reviews.

By the numbers: Verishop now has over 4,000 brands on its platform, up from 150 at launch, making it one of the largest aggregators of independent and emerging retail brands online.

These brands sell over 1.4 billion pieces of inventory on the Verishop platform. Thanks to its investments in social media and video, Verishop had more than one million monthly active users in 2021, per Khan. The company now has 85 employees, up from about 50 at launch.

Overview: Some of the most successful digital media companies have been able to scale quickly by facilitating the growth of businesses that serve their users by providing low-cost self-service tools.

Facebook did this by making it easier for small businesses to buy and optimize ads on its platform without the help of expensive ad agencies. Spotify achieves this by making it easier for independent podcasters to create and distribute content on its platform without expensive production tools.

The bottom line: Verishop aims to do this with e-commerce by making it easier for emerging brands to target and serve customers with better data and returns logistics.

The e-commerce ecosystem is ripe for disruption and Imran and his team are well positioned to lead this important effort,” said Matthew Nordby, Partner at Lion Capital. “In a short time, Verishop has created invaluable solutions for small and independent brands and designers.”

