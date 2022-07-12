PM Modi unveils Rs 16,800 crore projects in Jharkhand





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stones for several development initiatives and inaugurated projects, including an airport, worth a total of over Rs 16,800 crore. Modi was warmly welcomed by many, including Chief Minister Hemant Soren, upon his arrival in Jharkhand. The Prime Minister laid the groundwork and inaugurated projects worth Rs 16,800 crore including a 657 acre airport built at a cost of Rs 401 crore. He reported an IndiGo flight to Kolkata from Deoghar airport to mark the inauguration of Jharkhands second airport after Ranchi. Modi had laid the foundation stone of Deoghar Airport on May 25, 2018, a key step towards providing direct connectivity to Baba Baidyanath Dham, which is an important religious destination for devotees across the country. The development projects being launched in Jharkhand will greatly enhance connectivity and ensure the living comfort of residents. https://t.co/pqwhm1zZPm Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 12, 2022 He also inaugurated the inpatient department and operating room services at AIIMS, Deoghar. Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for multiple road, energy and other infrastructure projects. It includes the widening of Palamu-Gumla road, Rehla-Garhwa bypass and Mirza Chowki-Farakka road, in addition to the elevated corridor from Kutchery Chowk to Piska More and Itki RoB to Ranchi. Widening of Gorhar-Khairatunda road, Khairatunda-Barwa Adda section and Ranchi-Mahulia section are also among the projects. Redevelopment of Ranchi station, new Jasidih bypass line, Godda coach maintenance depot, Garhwa-Mahuria looping are also some of the railway projects Modi laid the foundation stone for. Other projects include the establishment of a facility and pipeline network in the Jharia coalbed methane block at Parbatpur, the Bokaro-Angul section of the Jagdishpur-Haldia-Bokaro-Dhamra pipeline and LPG plants at Barhi and Bokaro.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/national/east-and-northeast/pm-modi-unveils-rs-16800-crore-projects-in-jharkhand-1125941.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos