Trump too old for the presidency, should hang up his hat and sail into the sunset

Former President Donald Trump is too old for another term in the White House and should hang up his hat and sail into the sunset, tech billionaire Elon Musk tweeted on Monday, hitting back after Trump called Musk a another bullshit artist for backing his political opponents in past elections and attempting to renege on his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter.

Elon Musk says Donald Trump should “hang up his hat” and quit politics.

In a series of tweets on Monday night, Tesla chief executive Musk said he didn’t hate Trump, but thought it was time for the former president to quit politics, hang up his hat and sail into the sunset.

Trump’s presidency was too dramatic, Musk said, asking if the country really wanted a bull in an everyday china shop situation.

Musk said Democrats should call off the attack on Trump and suggested they were grooming him for another presidential bid by making sure his only way to survive is to win back the White House.

Musks’ comments come after Trump called the billionaire just another bullshit artist at a rally on Saturday.

Trump slammed Musk for trying to pull out of a deal to buy social media platform Twitter and said Musk had personally told him he had voted for him in the past, disputing the billionaires’ claim that he had voted Republican to support Mayra Flores for the first time in a special congressional election in Texas in June.

Musk disputed Trump’s claim and responded to a tweet quoting the former president with two words: false.

Musk also said Trump, who would be 82 at the end of a second term, is too old to seriously consider another run for the White House. It’s “too old to be a CEO of anything, let alone the United States of America,” Musk said. President Biden is even older than Trump and would be 86 at the end of a second term. Musk’s comments are consistent with his previous reviews. Musk said there should be an upper age limit of 69 for anyone starting a presidential term.

2024 election. Trump, though campaigning and remaining politically involved, did not say whether he planned to launch a third presidential bid. In recent months, another Republican has emerged as a potential candidate: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Musk, who has previously indicated his support for DeSantis, said he would easily win against Biden in 2024. He doesn’t even have to campaign. Polls suggest nearly two-thirds of Democratic voters don’t want to see Biden on the presidential ballot in 2024, with one-third citing age as the number one factor.

Musk told Twitter on Friday he was ending his $44 billion deal to buy the company, saying the platform hadn’t provided enough information to verify his claims about fake accounts and spam. . Twitter’s board chief said the company would take legal action to force Musk to abide by the terms he agreed to. Musk and Trump, who is banned from Twitter, have both been vocal critics of the platforms’ censorship policies and are actively pushing for a less regulated online platform.

Elon Musks’ Free Speech Idea Could Destroy Twitter’s Vital Ads Business (Forbes)

Elon Musk ‘leans’ to back DeSantis for president (Politico)

