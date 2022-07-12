Putin and Erdogan to speak in Tehran, shedding light on complicated relationship





When Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir V. Putin meet next week in Iran, the two leaders will navigate a sometimes strained but also symbiotic relationship that has been complicated by the war in Ukraine. For Mr. Putin, these meetings will be an opportunity to strengthen military and economic support at a time when Moscow seeks to counter the West’s military aid to Ukraine and its punitive sanctions against Russia. For NATO member Turkey, the meeting is an opportunity to project its influence as a regional power, while attempting to mediate between Russia and Ukraine and engaging in a delicate balance and potentially combustible between Russia and the West.

The meetings, which will include talks on Syria, are complicated by the fact that Russia and Turkey have been at odds in the war in Syria since Mr Putin intervened in fighting there in 2015, with Russia backing forces governments and Turkey their enemies. .

As the war in Ukraine approached, Mr Erdogan initially misread the situation, exposing himself to criticism at home for not evacuating Turkish citizens quickly enough and for misjudging Mr Putin’s intentions. . But Mr Erdogan, whose country shares the Black Sea coast with Russia and Ukraine, has since presented himself and his country as the most committed mediator between Mr Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. . In addition to working behind the scenes to try to end the war, Turkey has also tried to negotiate an end to the Russian blockade of more than 20 million tons of Ukrainian goods. grain exports, which amplified a global food crisis. Turkey, NATO’s easternmost nation, has long been an infuriating and unpredictable member of the alliance. He blazed his own trail in Syria and purchased Russian anti-aircraft weapons despite strong NATO objections.

In recent years, Mr Putin has sought to cultivate Mr Erdogan in the hope of fomenting divisions within NATO. Russia calls the alliance an existential threat, which it invoked to invade Ukraine.

Mr. Erdogan, in turn, has nurtured ties with Moscow, both as leverage against the West and out of necessity to deal with a powerful neighbor. Commanding one of NATO’s largest armies, Erdogan has sought to use this leverage to try to extract concessions from the West. He temporarily blocked Sweden and Finland from joining NATO in return for a series of actions and promises that those countries would act against Kurds whom Turkey considers terrorists. By meeting with Mr. Putin and the leaders of Iran, which is vehemently anti-Israel and rapidly enriching uranium, Mr. Erdogan could once again cause jitters among his NATO allies, particularly the United States. Despite mutual efforts by Russia and Turkey to cultivate their relationship, it has at times been difficult. Mr. Putin and Mr. Erdogan have found themselves in recent years on opposite sides of conflicts in Azerbaijan, Libya and Syria. And since 2020, the Russian military has expanded its footprint in the Caucasus region. Mr Erdogan has also angered Russia by selling Ukraine Turkish-made drones, some of which have been used to strike Russian armored convoys, according to Ukrainian officials. Regardless of their differences, however, the two rulers can appear to be mirror images of each other. Both exerted an extraordinary influence on their respective countries for decades. Both have little appetite for dissent. Both want to project their power internationally. Both also expressed nostalgia for their country’s historical grandeur and lost empires. Mr. Erdogan, who has been compared by some Turkish commentators to a modern-day sultan, has shown respect for the Ottoman Empire; Mr Putin, who sees himself as being on a historic mission to rebuild the Russian Empire, has compared himself to Peter the Great.

