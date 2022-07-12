Xi urges Taiwan Strait youth to strive for national rejuvenation





Chinese President Xi Jinping responded to young Taiwanese who attended the 20th Straits Youth Forum on July 11 Source: 20th Straits Youth Forum Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday responded to young people in Taiwan who attended the 20th Strait Youth Forum, encouraging young people across the Taiwan Strait to strive together for the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation. Xi made the remarks in a letter in response to young people on the island of Taiwan who attended the Straits Youth Forum in Xiamen, a city in east China’s Fujian Province, which held Monday and Tuesday. Fifty young people from the island of Taiwan invited to participate in this year’s forum wrote a letter to Mr. Xi in which they shared their experiences of studying, working and living in mainland China and expressed their firm resolve to contribute to the renewal and national reunification. Xi said in the letter that he was happy to hear that the island’s youth have found a stage on the mainland to fulfill their dreams, witnessed the rapid development and changes of the homeland, and felt the profound attachment like family members between compatriots across the Taiwan Strait. “We will, as always, create favorable conditions for young people across the Taiwan Strait to learn from each other and provide more convenience for young Taiwanese to study, work, start businesses and live on the mainland,” reads the statement. the letter. Xi also expressed his hope that young people on the island of Taiwan can further share their experiences and ideas on the mainland with their peers on the island so that more young people in Taiwan learn about the mainland and join the youth. from the mainland to struggle tenaciously and make their lives bloom in the great process of realizing the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation. The Straits Youth Forum, founded in 2003 and jointly operated by the China Youth Federation, the Chinese Youth International in Taiwan and the Kuomintang Youth Affairs Department, is an important platform for youth exchanges across the Taiwan Strait. world times

