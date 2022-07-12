Prime Minister Modi to attend first I2U2 summit: check West Asia ‘QUAD’ agenda





The first-ever I2U2 Leaders Summit takes place later this week virtually, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, United States President Joe Biden, United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid will focus on food security, space, health, water, energy and transport. MEA Statement According to an official statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Prime Minister Modi will attend this first I2U2 (West Asia QUAD) Leaders’ Summit virtually with other leaders on July 14. Learn more about I2U2 On October 8, 2021, the foreign ministers of the four countries met and conceptualized this grouping India, Israel, United States and United Arab Emirates. The objective of the grouping is to work on joint investments in six mutually identified areas Space, Health, Water, Energy, Food Security and Transport. And the plan is to mobilize funds and expertise from the private sector that will help promote the development of essential emerging and green technologies, improve infrastructure, low-carbon development pathways for our industries and public health. Summit Agenda According to the statement from the MEA, all the leaders joining virtually will discuss common projects as well as areas of common interest that will help to strengthen the economic partnership in investment and trade of the respective regions and beyond. Possible joint projects can serve as a model of economic cooperation and also provide opportunities for businessmen and workers. There are regular interactions at the Sherpa level of each country and they talk about possible areas of cooperation regarding I2U2. Significance of the meeting This meeting of the QUAD West Asia is one of the main dividends of the Abraham Accord. Under Abraham’s agreement, ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates normalized. Read also: https://www.financialexpress.com/defence/food-maritime-and-energy-security-to-top-i2u2-leaders-meet-next-month/2561537/ The leaders’ meeting coincides with US President Joe Biden’s visit to West Asia, with stops in Israel, Saudi Arabia and the West Bank this week. The announcement of such a meeting was made by the White House in June during the visit of the American president to Western Asia and Saudi Arabia. Background The foreign ministers of the four members have already met once last year and the key areas of the groupings have been maritime security, climate and trade. Biden in Arabia The US President’s visit comes at a time when there has been a spike in gasoline prices around the world. Although the White House did not officially say the global energy crisis was on its agenda during its visit to Saudi Arabia, a range of issues including normalizing relations with Israel, ending the war in Yemen , climate change, Iran and the development of counter-terrorism strategies, were mentioned.

