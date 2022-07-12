Donald Trump’s tweets incited violence on Capitol Hill, Twitter employee told January 6 Committee





Former President Donald Trump’s tweets inspired violence at the US Capitol on January 6, a former Twitter employee who worked on the platform and content’s moderation policies told congressional investigators in published testimony. tuesday.

The employee, whose identity remains anonymous, specifically pointed to a Dec. 19 tweet from Trump, which asked his supporters to join him in protesting the 2020 election results. Be there. Will be wild, the tweet said. According to the anonymous employee, this message was considered by many Twitter members to be directly responsible for the violence that followed, which left five people dead and led to more than 700 arrests.

This impression was confirmed by the testimony of Dr. Donell Harvin, the head of Homeland Security for Washington, DC. We got derogatory information from OSINT suggesting very, very violent individuals were arranging to come to DC, Harvin said in recorded testimony. All red flags went up at that time.

In his testimony, the Twitter employee explained that the platform was suspicious of the presence of former presidents on the platform as early as September 2020 when Trump urged members of the far-right violent extremist group, the Proud Boys , to step back and stay away during a presidential election. debate.

My concern was that the former president, for the first time apparently, was speaking directly to extremist organizations and giving them direction, the employee said of the September debate statement. We had never seen this kind of direct communication before, and it worried me.

Despite the concerns, the employee said Twitter refused to ban Trump in response to the statements. If former President Donald Trump was another Twitter user, he would have been permanently suspended a long time ago, the employee told investigators.

Asked to explain the reluctant moderation approach, the employee described a symbiotic relationship between the platform and President Trump. I believe Twitter relished knowing it was also the former president’s favorite and most used service, the employee said, and appreciated having that kind of power within the ecosystem. social media.

Trump was banned from Twitter two days after taking the Capitol, a move that remains both contested and controversial. In a policy statement announcing the ban, Twitter said the action was necessary because of the risk of incitement to violence, citing two tweets posted in the days following the event.

In response to Tuesday’s testimony, Twitter spokesperson Trenton Kennedy told The Verge We are lucid about our role in the wider news ecosystem in regards to the Jan. 6 attack. against the US Capitol. He continued: On January 6, we leveraged the systems we had built before the election to respond to the unprecedented attack in real time and we commit to repeating this work in order to counter violent extremism in the States. United and around the world.

Still, there is evidence to suggest that Trump was considering tweeting even more explicit calls to action. After issuing a subpoena to Twitter in January, the committee obtained a draft tweet from Trump that explicitly called for a march on Capitol Hill. Please arrive early, massive crowds are expected, the tweet read. Walk to the Capitol after.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), one of the lawmakers leading Tuesday’s hearing, elaborated on the message further, saying Trump had been urged by advisers to come to terms with his election loss just hours before. to post the December 19 tweet. Instead of accepting the loss, Donald Trump would post a tweet that would galvanize his supporters, spark a political storm and change the course of our history as a country, Raskin said.

Updated July 12, 2022, 3:30 p.m. ET: includes a statement from Twitter.

