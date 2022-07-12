Imran urges young people to vote in upcoming by-elections in Punjab





Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, on Tuesday urged young people to vote in the upcoming by-elections in Punjab, saying the votes would serve as a “jihad” for “real freedom”. “.

As by-elections are due to start on July 17 in 20 Punjab Assembly constituencies, the PTI released a campaign ad in which the former prime minister urged his supporters to mobilize to avoid ballot box rigging.

Addressing the youth, Imran said the rise to power of the incumbent government is a foreign-funded conspiracy.

“The thieves in power stole 11 billion rupees from the country and made amends,” the party chairman said.

He added that the government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has wrecked the economy amid rising inflation in the country.

A day earlier, Imran expressed fear that Pakistan is heading towards a situation similar to that of Sri Lanka due to the dynastic rule of two families – Sharif and Zardari.

“We are going to suffer the same fate as Sri Lanka because [Sri Lankan] the leaders were also a family just like the two families here [in Pakistan] who have ruled the country for 30 years,” he said at a rally in Lodhran, Punjab, on Monday.

Referring to the intense monsoon period that flooded the capital of Sindh and stagnating infrastructure, Imran, in a separate post on Twitter, accused the Bhutto-Zardari family of corruption.

The rains once again revealed 14 years of corrupt rule by Zardari and his family in Sindh. This is a classic example of how corruption ruins governance. Money donated to Karachi ended up in fake accounts and invested in properties in Dubai. This bond of evil must end.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 12, 2022

“The rains again exposed 14 years [of] corrupt government,” the ousted prime minister wrote, adding that the city’s devastation was a “classic example of how corruption ruins governance.”

The PTI chief also accused the political dynasty of taking federal funds provided to Karachi, directing them to “fake accounts” and investing in Dubai real estate.

“This evil bond must be ended,” Imran remarked.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Tuesday that 26 people had been killed in rain-related incidents in Sindh from June 20 to July 10.

According to data published by the PDMA, in addition to the 26 deaths, 11 were injured during the same period. The highest number of deaths occurred in Karachi.

As monsoon rains ravage the province, authorities said 14 people were killed in rain-related accidents in the provincial capital, with six deaths reported in the city’s eastern district and four in Korangi.

