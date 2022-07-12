Republicans are desperate to prevent Trump from running for president before the midterms





CN—

Republican leaders are trying to send a not-so-subtle signal to Donald Trump these days: DO NOT make a presidential announcement before November’s midterm elections.

Yeah, I think we just like to keep the accelerator down and push hard through November, Sen. John Thune, the second House Republican, said Monday. I think we have, you know, the issues posed and everything, the political landscapes, the enabling environments. And I think the less disruption obviously the better, but, you know, I have no control over what he can or can’t do or when he can do it.

The message is clear: don’t spoil it for us.

Thunes’ warning comes amid growing signs that Trump is eager to announce a third nomination and do so before the midterms.

CNN’s Gabby Orr reported earlier this month:

Trump told associates he was eager to launch another presidential campaign as early as this month to capitalize on President Joe Bidens’ increasingly dismal polling numbers and put potential GOP rivals on notice. A GOP source familiar with the conversations was told Trump plans to announce as early as the first week of July, while others in his orbit warned he does not currently have the infrastructure in place for an announcement. major campaign campaign and didn’t want it to be a dud, as one person close to Trump described it.

Thunes’ warning is meant to slow Trump’s turnover, to suggest that for the sake of the party which looks set to have a very good election, especially on the House side, he should put aside his own short-term ambitions.

The problem with this logic, of course, is that Donald Trump cares first and foremost about Donald Trump. He has shown, time and time again, during his tenure and out of office, that he is not very concerned about what is best for the Republican Party. On the contrary, he only focuses on what is best for him.

And this is what Trump sees:

1) Joe Biden is at rock bottom in the polls. A New York Times/Siena College poll released Monday showed just 33% of voters approve of the job Biden is doing in office. His overall job approval among Americans in CNN’s poll at the end of June was only marginally better at 38%. Trump is a creature of the moment even more than most politicians and sees a wounded adversary and an opportunity.

2) Ron DeSantis is gaining ground. Trump is no longer the undisputed leader at the top of the Republican Party. The Florida governor is the hottest candidate in the potential field of 2024. He is fundraising at a staggering rate and a recent New Hampshire poll showed he and Trump are at a statistical stalemate. The New York Times/Siena College poll showed Trump leading DeSantis nationally 49% to 25%, with nearly half of those who say they plan to vote in the 2024 Republican primary indicating that they want someone other than Trump to be the party’s nominee. (No other potential GOP presidential nominee hit double digits in the survey.) And unlike other Republicans who crumble for Trump’s endorsement, DeSantis did not seek the endorsement from the former president in his re-election race this fall. Trump, always aware of any slippage in his dominance, may want to step over DeSantis’ momentum with an announcement sooner rather than later.

3) The January 6 committee is doing damage. Trump is obsessed with the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6. On Tuesday morning ahead of the panels’ public hearing later in the day, Trump took to Truth Social, his social media platform, to blast the panel. He called the members of the Politic Hacks and Thugs committee and said they were the same lunatics who drove the country crazy with their lies and made up stories like RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA. In a separate post on Truth Social Tuesday, Trump suggested the panel was formed solely for the purpose of driving down my numbers. (And before you ask, no, I have no idea why the word counts are in quotes.) What Trump’s hyper-focus on committee actions tells you is that he is well aware that these public hearings did not go well for him. And that they impact how at least some people view both him and his role on Jan. 6.

All of this is what drives Trump’s potential interest in getting into the 2024 race sooner rather than later. That doesn’t mean, of course, that it will eventually announce until November. But what you always have to remember is that Trump is going to do what he thinks is best for Trump, damn the rest of the Republican Party.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/12/politics/trump-2024-presidency-announcement-gop-midterm-strategy/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos