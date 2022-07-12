Among some Chinese students, Xi Jinping is linked to Eminem





Among our Sherpas seeking this knowledge are Chinese-speaking Americans with experience in the country, such as New York author and writer Peter Hessler. Hessler made two stints as a teacher at Chinese universities in Sichuan province, the first as a Peace Corps volunteer in the 1990s, the second from 2019 to 2021. His recent New Yorker article, “A Teacher in China Learns the Limits of Free Speech,” paints a fascinating picture of his second-term Chinese students. (https://www.newyorker.com/…) Far from being sheep who docilely toe the line of the Communist Party, many of them are lucid about the faults of the Chinese political system. After a cold calculation, they believe that its defects are compensated by its advantages. But most are not rabid enthusiasts. Certainly, some are. In early 2020, Hessler was vilified on Weibo, a Chinese social media site, for a comment he wrote on a student’s essay. The student had argued that governments should limit free speech, saying that in “civilized” countries, people were not allowed to question national sovereignty. Hessler pointed out that this description of other countries was wrong. On Weibo, Hessler’s comment was inaccurately described, implying that he had endorsed sovereignty violations. It was “treason” for Hessler to teach at the school, one of the seven posts said. “I think he will die soon,” said another. The posts were removed from the site and Hessler continued to teach, but when his contract expired in 2021 it was not renewed. Yet compared to his 1990s teaching job in China, Hessler found his recent students less loyal to their leaders. When he asked early students to write about someone they admired, Mao was the most popular choice. This time, his students mostly wrote about scientists or entrepreneurs: “Out of sixty-five students, only one chose Xi Jinping, which left the president tied with Eminem, Jim Morrison and George Washington.” For an article in Hessler’s non-fiction class, a student interviewed the young entrepreneur who provided him, for about $50 a year, with access to a virtual private network (VPN) service abroad, which allowed him to bypass the internet firewall. Hessler commented that his students “seemed accustomed to contradictions and mixed messages. They weren’t shocked that the university was demanding lectures on Xi Jinping thought while tacitly encouraging students to contract with VPN dealers. illegal”. Hessler was surprised to find George Orwell’s novels “Animal Farm” and “1984” on the allowed list, actually assigned for student reading. Both are about the use of propaganda by totalitarian governments to control their populations. At a party-run bookstore, Hessler noticed books about Xi Jinping at one table and dystopian novels, including Orwell’s, at the next. He watched a dramatic performance of “1984” in which the student actors made the message of the story even darker than in Orwell’s original. Wouldn’t these novels threaten the party? After pondering this question, Hessler concluded that “In China, nationalist propaganda might be effective for children and other people at a lower level, but it is tacitly understood that it will not work as well for very educated”. Hessler’s students were not a representative sample of the population. Only about one in six people in China have the equivalent of a four-year college education, compared to about one in three people in the United States. Yet, it seems significant that propaganda is not so effective among university graduates. Hessler came to be impressed that despite “the stifling political climate…the Chinese educational system has produced a significant number of people who can observe and analyze, think and write”. Urban Lehner can be contacted at [email protected] (c) Copyright 2022 DTN, LLC. All rights reserved.

