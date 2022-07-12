Elon Musk shares his thoughts on another possible Donald Trump presidency





Tesla CEO Elon Musk may be leaning to the right, but he recently noted that it may be time for one of the Republican Party’s most popular faces to step down. In response to a video of former US President Donald Trump calling him a bullsh*t artist, Musk noted that it’s time for the reality TV star and serial entrepreneur to leave the US presidency at the end of the day. next generation.

Despite his non-support for Trump, Musk made it clear that he believes Democrats should stop their ongoing attacks on the former president. Otherwise, Musk said the only way for Trump to survive may be to win back the nation’s highest office.

I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat and sail into the sunset. Democrats should also call off the attack, don’t make it so Trump’s only way to survive is to win back the presidency, Musk wrote on Twitter.

When pushed by some of the president’s former supporters, Musk explained that while Trump had accomplished a number of policies during his tenure as US president, the volatile nature of reality TV stars had caused a ton of dramas. And that, at least according to Musk, is utterly unnecessary, especially since Trump is getting a little taller when it comes to his age.

Yes, but too much drama. Do we really want a bull in an everyday china shop situation? Also, I think the maximum legal age for starting a presidential term should be 69, Musk noted.

The Tesla CEO seems to be following suit when it comes to the politicians he has supported lately. His first Republican vote went to Rep. Mayra Flores, a young Republican from Texas who flipped a Democratic seat in South Texas. He also expressed support for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis running for president in 2024. DeSantis, like Flores, is significantly younger than candidates like Trump and Biden.

In fact, Musk noted that if Biden were to face off against a candidate like DeSantis in 2024, the Democratic Party could end up with an easy loss. The sentiments of Tesla CEOs may not be too wrong either, as a recent poll suggested that about two-thirds of Democrats would prefer another presidential candidate in 2024 over Joe Biden.

Trump would be 82 when his term ends, which is too old to be CEO of anything, let alone the United States of America. If DeSantis runs against Biden in 2024, then DeSantis will win easily, he doesn’t even need to campaign, Musk wrote.

