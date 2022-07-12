Politics
The history of the temple and its significance in Hindu mythology
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundations for Deoghar Airport which will provide direct connectivity to Baba Baidyanath Dham, the Shiva temple which is an important religious destination for devotees across the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated a series of projects in Jharkhand including Deoghar Airport which will provide direct connectivity to Baba Baidyanath Dham, an important religious destination for worshipers across the country.
Baba Baidyanath Dham, also known as Baidyanath Jyotirlinga Temple, is one of the 12 sacred Jyotirlingas shrines of Lord Shiva in India which are said to have been visited by the deity himself and hence hold a special place in the hearts of devotees and 51 Shakti Peethas in India.
Let’s take a closer look at the meaning and history of Baba Baidyanath Dhams:
Meaning in Hindu mythology
Baba Baidyanath Dham is a temple complex consisting of the main temple of Baba Baidyanath, where the Jyotirlinga is housed, and 21 other temples.
According to Hindu mythology, Ravana worshiped Shiva there to gain benefits. Ravana sacrificed his ten heads one after another to Shiva. The deity, delighted with Shiva’s offerings, descended to heal Ravana.
Since he acted as a physician, Shiva is called Vaidhya/ baidhya (doctor). Hence the name Baidyanath.
Another version tells how Ravana, one of Lord Shiva’s greatest devotees, asked him to make Lanka his home. While Shiva couldn’t agree, he said the Shiva Linga would be a good substitute.
Shiva put forth a condition Ravana must not drop the Shiva Linga while being carried. If he did, it would be the linga site.
***
Also Read: 650 Acres, Rs 400 Crore and More: How Jharkhands Deoghar Airport Came to Be
Deoghar Airport: Youth Jobs at Aviation Services, 5 Ways to Boost India’s Economy
PM Modi to visit Baba Baidyanath Temple: Why is it an important Hindu pilgrimage, what are the other 11 jyotirlingas?
***
As Ravana carried him to Lanka, the gods, fearing the consequences of such a possibility, asked Lord Varuna to intervene. Varuna, the lord of the waters, entered Ravana’s stomach, making the demon king want to relieve himself.
Ravana thus descended to the ground and handed the Linga to a Brahmin (Lord Vishnu in disguise) and asked him to hold it.
As soon as Ravana went to relieve himself, Lord Vishnu placed the Linga on the ground and disappeared. When Ravana returned, he realized that he had been deceived. As he tried to use all of his strength to pull it off, he couldn’t.
So Ravana decided to honor him at this place, believed to be Deoghar.
History of the temple
Its origin seems to have been lost in antiquity.
However, he was referred to as Haritakivan Where Ketakivan in Sanskrit texts.
Although the name of the builder of the temple is unknown, parts of the front part are said to have been built by Puran Mal, an ancestor of the Maharaja of Giddhour, in 1596.
According to Art of Living, Baidyanath Dham has been famous since the reign of the last Gupta emperor, Adityasena Gupta in the 8th century AD.
Mughal Emperor Akbar’s brother-in-law built a pond in Deoghar known as Mansarovar. This temple seems to have retained its importance even during the Muslim rule in India.
You will find shrines dedicated to Parvati, Ganesha, Brahma, Kalabhairav, Hanuman, Saraswati, Surya, Ram-Lakshman-Janaki, Ganga, Kali, Annapurna and Lakshmi-Narayan. The Maa Parvati temple is linked to the Shiva temple with red sacred threads.
The main temple has a pyramidal tower with three compactly arranged gold vessels. These were donated by the Maharaja of Giddhaur, Raja Puran Singh. There are also five trident-shaped knives (Punchsula) as well as an eight-petalled lotus jewel called Chandrakanta Mani.
There is a huge Nandi, Mount Lord Shivas, in front of the Lord.
Deoghar town and airport
The town of Deoghar is about 150 kilometers from the largest town in the region, Bhagalpur. Deoghar was previously part of Dumka district. It is the fifth largest city in Jharkhands.
The name Deoghar seems to be of recent origin and probably dates from the erection of the great temple of Lord Baidyanath.
Deoghar, which means the house of the gods, is famous for the mela of Shravan, the fourth month according to the Hindu calendar.
It is, along with Shrisailam, one of the few places in India where the jyotirlinga and the shaktipeeth are together, lying next to each other.
Every year between July and August (on the eve of the month of Shravan) at Deoghar Yatra, around 7-8 million devotees come from various parts of India bringing holy water from various parts of the Ganges to Sultanganj, to almost 108 km from Deoghar. , in order to offer it to Lord Shiva.
During this month, a line of people dressed in saffron-dyed clothes stretches the 108 km. It is the longest Mela in Asia.
Modi had laid the foundation stone of Deoghar airport on May 25, 2018.
The 657-acre airport was built at an estimated cost of around Rs 400 crore.
Modi had shared details of his itinerary on Twitter on Monday: Will have the fortune of darshan and worship at Baba Baidyanath temple in the holy city of Deoghar just before the start of Shravan. On July 12, will have the opportunity to inaugurate the airport. This will facilitate the travel of devotees and boost tourism in Jharkhand.
He had also said that Baidyanath Dham Deoghar is one of the most sacred sites for us and attracts people from all over the world.
Low-cost airline IndiGo announced last week that it would launch the Kolkata-Deoghar flight service on July 12.
Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced on Tuesday that Jharkhand is set to get three additional airports.
He also said that 14 new air routes will be made available in the state to increase connectivity.
Scindia accompanies Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jharkhand. “Jharkhand will soon have five airports. After Ranchi and Deoghar, we will set up airports at Bokaro, Jamshedpur and Dumka. Also, 14 new flight routes will be introduced in the state to increase connectivity,” Scindia said.
With contributions from agencies
Sources
2/ https://www.firstpost.com/india/pm-modi-visits-baba-baidyanath-dham-history-of-temple-and-significance-in-hindu-mythology-10901211.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- USC Lands 72 Student Athletes on Pac-12 Spring Academic Honor Roll July 12, 2022
- Elon Musk shares his thoughts on another possible Donald Trump presidency July 12, 2022
- Hunter Biden and the sale of US emergency oil reserves to China July 12, 2022
- Eight Conservative candidates vying to replace Boris Johnson | Political news July 12, 2022
- Develop more vaccines to combat antimicrobial-resistant “silent pandemics”: WHO | July 12, 2022