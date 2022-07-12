The history of the temple and its significance in Hindu mythology

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundations for Deoghar Airport which will provide direct connectivity to Baba Baidyanath Dham, the Shiva temple which is an important religious destination for devotees across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated a series of projects in Jharkhand including Deoghar Airport which will provide direct connectivity to Baba Baidyanath Dham, an important religious destination for worshipers across the country.

Baba Baidyanath Dham, also known as Baidyanath Jyotirlinga Temple, is one of the 12 sacred Jyotirlingas shrines of Lord Shiva in India which are said to have been visited by the deity himself and hence hold a special place in the hearts of devotees and 51 Shakti Peethas in India.

Let’s take a closer look at the meaning and history of Baba Baidyanath Dhams:

Meaning in Hindu mythology

Baba Baidyanath Dham is a temple complex consisting of the main temple of Baba Baidyanath, where the Jyotirlinga is housed, and 21 other temples.

According to Hindu mythology, Ravana worshiped Shiva there to gain benefits. Ravana sacrificed his ten heads one after another to Shiva. The deity, delighted with Shiva’s offerings, descended to heal Ravana.

Since he acted as a physician, Shiva is called Vaidhya/ baidhya (doctor). Hence the name Baidyanath.

Another version tells how Ravana, one of Lord Shiva’s greatest devotees, asked him to make Lanka his home. While Shiva couldn’t agree, he said the Shiva Linga would be a good substitute.

Shiva put forth a condition Ravana must not drop the Shiva Linga while being carried. If he did, it would be the linga site.

***

Also Read: 650 Acres, Rs 400 Crore and More: How Jharkhands Deoghar Airport Came to Be

Deoghar Airport: Youth Jobs at Aviation Services, 5 Ways to Boost India’s Economy

PM Modi to visit Baba Baidyanath Temple: Why is it an important Hindu pilgrimage, what are the other 11 jyotirlingas?

***

As Ravana carried him to Lanka, the gods, fearing the consequences of such a possibility, asked Lord Varuna to intervene. Varuna, the lord of the waters, entered Ravana’s stomach, making the demon king want to relieve himself.

Ravana thus descended to the ground and handed the Linga to a Brahmin (Lord Vishnu in disguise) and asked him to hold it.

As soon as Ravana went to relieve himself, Lord Vishnu placed the Linga on the ground and disappeared. When Ravana returned, he realized that he had been deceived. As he tried to use all of his strength to pull it off, he couldn’t.

So Ravana decided to honor him at this place, believed to be Deoghar.

History of the temple

Its origin seems to have been lost in antiquity.

However, he was referred to as Haritakivan Where Ketakivan in Sanskrit texts.

Although the name of the builder of the temple is unknown, parts of the front part are said to have been built by Puran Mal, an ancestor of the Maharaja of Giddhour, in 1596.

According to Art of Living, Baidyanath Dham has been famous since the reign of the last Gupta emperor, Adityasena Gupta in the 8th century AD.

Mughal Emperor Akbar’s brother-in-law built a pond in Deoghar known as Mansarovar. This temple seems to have retained its importance even during the Muslim rule in India.

You will find shrines dedicated to Parvati, Ganesha, Brahma, Kalabhairav, Hanuman, Saraswati, Surya, Ram-Lakshman-Janaki, Ganga, Kali, Annapurna and Lakshmi-Narayan. The Maa Parvati temple is linked to the Shiva temple with red sacred threads.

The main temple has a pyramidal tower with three compactly arranged gold vessels. These were donated by the Maharaja of Giddhaur, Raja Puran Singh. There are also five trident-shaped knives (Punchsula) as well as an eight-petalled lotus jewel called Chandrakanta Mani.

There is a huge Nandi, Mount Lord Shivas, in front of the Lord.

Deoghar town and airport

The town of Deoghar is about 150 kilometers from the largest town in the region, Bhagalpur. Deoghar was previously part of Dumka district. It is the fifth largest city in Jharkhands.

The name Deoghar seems to be of recent origin and probably dates from the erection of the great temple of Lord Baidyanath.

Deoghar, which means the house of the gods, is famous for the mela of Shravan, the fourth month according to the Hindu calendar.

It is, along with Shrisailam, one of the few places in India where the jyotirlinga and the shaktipeeth are together, lying next to each other.

Every year between July and August (on the eve of the month of Shravan) at Deoghar Yatra, around 7-8 million devotees come from various parts of India bringing holy water from various parts of the Ganges to Sultanganj, to almost 108 km from Deoghar. , in order to offer it to Lord Shiva.

During this month, a line of people dressed in saffron-dyed clothes stretches the 108 km. It is the longest Mela in Asia.

Modi had laid the foundation stone of Deoghar airport on May 25, 2018.

The 657-acre airport was built at an estimated cost of around Rs 400 crore.

Modi had shared details of his itinerary on Twitter on Monday: Will have the fortune of darshan and worship at Baba Baidyanath temple in the holy city of Deoghar just before the start of Shravan. On July 12, will have the opportunity to inaugurate the airport. This will facilitate the travel of devotees and boost tourism in Jharkhand.

He had also said that Baidyanath Dham Deoghar is one of the most sacred sites for us and attracts people from all over the world.

Low-cost airline IndiGo announced last week that it would launch the Kolkata-Deoghar flight service on July 12.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced on Tuesday that Jharkhand is set to get three additional airports.

He also said that 14 new air routes will be made available in the state to increase connectivity.

Scindia accompanies Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jharkhand. “Jharkhand will soon have five airports. After Ranchi and Deoghar, we will set up airports at Bokaro, Jamshedpur and Dumka. Also, 14 new flight routes will be introduced in the state to increase connectivity,” Scindia said.

With contributions from agencies