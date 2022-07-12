Trump Tried to Contact Jan. 6 Committee Witness, Says Cheney – Deadline





UPDATE: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says former President Donald Trump tried to contact a Jan. 6 Committee witness, who had not yet been heard from during the hearings, and that the incident had been reported to the Department of Justice. .

“We will take any effort to influence witness testimony very seriously,” Cheney said toward the end of Tuesday’s hearing.

Cheney said the witness “refused to respond” to Trump’s appeal, but instead referred the case to his attorney, who then contacted the committee.

“This committee provided this information to the Department of Justice,” Cheney said.

She said Trump made the call after the committee’s last hearing, at which Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified.

BREAK: Former Pres. Trump attempted to call a witness during the Jan. 6 committee investigation, Liz Cheney said.

“This individual declined to answer or respond to President Trump’s call, and instead alerted his attorney… This committee provided this information to the Department of Justice.” pic.twitter.com/UjRIy4Gm3o

— ABC News (@ABC) July 12, 2022

PREVIOUSLY: The January 6 Committee once again delivered a gripping and disturbing account of the build-up to January 6 and its aftermath, in a nearly three-hour hearing that included gripping testimony about Donald Trump’s guilt for inciting the siege of the Capitol.

The two hearing witnesses, Jason Van Tatenhove, a former spokesman for OathKeepers, and Steven Ayers, who pleaded guilty to entering the Capitol on January 6, supported the committee’s efforts to show the links between the Trump’s election rhetoric and how it mobilized extremist groups and loyal supporters. to action.

Ayers told the committee that if Trump had recalled his supporters from the Capitol earlier in the afternoon, “we wouldn’t be in such a bad spot.” Instead, Trump waited until 4 p.m., after the Capitol ransacked, to call on the crowd to disperse.

He also said he had no plans to go to the Capitol that day and attend Trump’s speech at the Ellipse. But he went there when Trump, in his speech, called on his supporters to march there. Trump said he would be there with them, but he didn’t.

“I think everyone thought he was going to go down,” Ayers said.

Their testimony was just one of many revelations from the hearing.

On the night of Jan. 6, Brad Parscale, who served as Trump’s campaign manager in 2020 and adviser in 2016, texted Katrina Pierson, who helped plan the rally at the Ellipse. “A sitting president calling for civil war,” Parscale wrote. “This week I feel guilty for helping him win.”

When Pierson replied that attacking the Capitol “wasn’t his rhetoric”, Parscale replied, “Yeah, it was.”

Trump’s Jan. 6 speech originally included no reference to Vice President Mike Pence, whom he was lobbying to reject the vote count. When Pence told Trump he wouldn’t try to block the count because he didn’t have the power to do so. Trump called him a “wimp” and other slurs, then his speechwriters were ordered to put references to Pence back in the speech. The speech was to include a single reference to Pence; Trump ended up calling his vice president six times at the rally. At the Capitol, supporters were heard chanting “Hang Mike Pence!”

PREVIOUSLY: Steve Bannon spoke twice with Donald Trump by phone on Jan. 5, the day before the Capitol bombing, according to the Jan. 6 Committee.

After the first 11-minute conversation, Bannon said on his podcast, “Hell is going to break loose tomorrow.” They then spoke in the evening, according to the commission, for six minutes.

Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist, faces contempt charges for rejecting the committee’s subpoena, but recently agreed to appear before the committee.

PREVIOUSLY: A Twitter employee, whose face and voice were obscured, said Donald Trump’s December 19 early morning tweet, calling for a rally in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021, produced threatening responses that “appeared to be an organized mob.”

“They were gathering their weapons, their logic and their reasoning,” said the anonymous employee, who was “shocked” by the responses to the then president’s tweet. Trump tweeted for supporters to introduce themselves. “Be there, will be wild!” he wrote.

After the tweet was sent, far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones called on Trump supporters to come forward on January 6. Other supporters posted on far-right and racist forums advocating violence against police guarding the Capitol. Jody Williams, operator of far-right site Thedonald.win, said in her video testimony that other plans fell through and “everything else was going to be ruled out and that was just the 6th”.

The Twitter employee said that after Trump said during his Sept. 29 debate with Joe Biden that the Proud Boys should “step back and stand by,” the company was concerned because it was the first time Trump “spoke directly to extremist organizations. But no action was taken to change the policy, as Twitter “reveled in the knowledge that it was also Trump’s favorite and most used service.”

Trump wrote the tweet after a stormy six-hour meeting in which Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Michael Flynn and Patrick Byrne, the former CEO of Overstock, clashed with White House staffers, including White House attorney Pat Cipollone. It was unclear how Giuliani & Co. gained access to the White House and, for a time, met with Trump privately, without official White House staff members present.

But they were there to push their bogus claims of voter fraud, even as Cipollone and other White House officials pressed them to provide evidence. Powell had floated the idea that Trump issue an executive order, drafted at the Trump International Hotel, to seize the voting machines and appoint him a special adviser, but that was rejected by Cipollone and other White House officials.

“I was fiercely opposed,” Cipollone said in his testimony last week. “I don’t think she should have been nominated for anything.”

At the time, Cassidy Hutchinson, assistant to then Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, called the meeting “unbalanced”.

He said the federal government’s proposal to seize voting machines was a “terrible idea for the country”.

PREVIOUSLY: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), vice chair of the Jan. 6 commission, said the hearing was impactful in that, among Donald Trump’s defenders, “there seems to be a acknowledgment that the commission has established the facts.”

Team Trump’s argument, she said, shifted to claims that Trump was poorly served by advisers before Jan. 6, including the likes of lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell. , and that the then-president “couldn’t properly speak ill.

But given that he has been repeatedly told that his voter fraud allegations were false, Cheney said, Trump cannot escape responsibility.

“President Trump is a 76-year-old man. He’s not an impressionable kid,” Cheney said.

Cheney said that after being told of the lack of evidence for the fraud allegations, “no rational, sane man” would continue to pursue the voter fraud allegations and move forward with plans for the 6 January.

She also said that the testimony of Pat Cipollone, the White House lawyer, “met our expectations”.

PREVIOUSLY: Two weeks after a surprise witness gave devastating testimony about then-President Donald Trump’s conduct in the attack on the Capitol, the Jan. 6 commission returned with a role-focused hearing extremist groups in siege planning.

But Tuesday’s hearing, once again airing on broadcast and cable networks, is also expected to shed light on last week’s closed-door testimony from White House attorney Pat Cipollone, with information that he has not challenged what has been heard in the past. hearings. In an interview with NBC News, committee member Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, said he hadn’t heard Cipollone contradict what Cassidy Hutchinson testified earlier this month.

Hutchinson, a former aide to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, said Trump and Meadows were warned of the possibility of violence that day. She also testified that Trump was more concerned with the size of his crowd at the Jan. 6 Ellipse rally, rather than his own safety given that some of the protesters had weapons. “They don’t mean to hurt me,” Trump said, according to his account. She also said Cipollone warned they would be charged with “every crime imaginable” if Trump was allowed to come to the Capitol after his rally.

Tuesday’s hearing is expected to include excerpts from Cipollone’s testimony from Tuesday.

The committee was also expected to focus on the ties that far-right groups like Oath Keepers and Proud Boys had with Trump allies.

The hearings themselves have seen a noticeable increase in the number of reporters in the room as well as visitors watching in person. A few dozen stood at the side of the Canon Caucus Room. The interest stands in contrast to the hearings that preceded Trump’s first impeachment, with gallery seats going unfilled as the sessions progressed.

