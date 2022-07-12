Chinese President Xi Jinping seems confident of winning a third term





Ahead of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), slated for 2022, President Xi Jinping appears confident of securing his third term thanks to the dominance of his allies in important functional and territorial areas of government. Xi projected that confidence when visiting Hong Kong on July 1, his first trip outside the mainland since the COVID-19 pandemic began. From key personnel appointments to an increase in shows of loyalty, all signs point to the Chinese leader remaining in power, Beijing-Shanghai-based political analyst Dan Macklin said in a report by The Diplomat. President Xi Jinping, who has held the highest post since 2012, was unanimously chosen as a delegate to the 20th National Congress of Ruling Parties at the CPC’s regional meeting in Guangxi on April 22. During the next National Congress, the CPC Central Committee, the summit of the parties, the delegates of the governing bodies will go to vote, during the congress, which is held every five years for the elite of the parties. Committees of 200 or more members will vote on who will sit on the Politburo and its Standing Committee, the Communist Party’s highest decision-making body. Delegates to the CPC National Congress are first selected by congresses in China’s 31 provincial-level regions, all of which are now complete. In half of these regions, the party secretary has been replaced during the past year, representing a significant turnover in local leadership. Among those named are many of Xi’s allies and associates, including Liang Yanshun in Ningxia, Ni Yuefeng in Hebei and Sun Shaocheng in Inner Mongolia. Meanwhile, many of Xi’s existing proteges leading China’s largest population centers have been reconfirmed in their roles, at least until the National Congress. That means Cai Qi in Beijing, Li Xi in Guangdong, Chen Miner in Chongqing and even Li Qiang in COVID-plagued Shanghai should all be reappointed to the Politburo, The Diplomat reported. According to veteran analyst Cheng Li, only one member, Li Zhanshu, is expected to retire this year. In this scenario, Xi and Han Zheng, along with another older member of the Politburo, possibly Liu He, will be reappointed beyond the age limit of 68 that has been imposed for the past few decades. It would bring continuity to Xi at a time of significant political challenges, while making his violation of age standards less personal, The Diplomat reported. But if Xi and his confidants postpone their retirement, it could legitimize rival factions to do the same. Xi’s proteges make up the majority of the 25-member CPC Politburo Standing Committee. As a result, a political battle over personnel issues within parties is highly unlikely. Although there has been speculation about the pushback by former Prime Minister Zhu Rongji and his allies, their impact will remain limited. The most important rivals to Xi and his allies are the Tuanpai, officials who emerged from the Communist Youth League under former President Hu Jintao and incumbent Premier Li Keqiang. But their influence waned significantly during Xi’s first two terms, and several Tuanpai stars have recently been sidelined from frontline politics. Along with these personnel changes, the local convention season has been marked by the praise Xi has received from regional leaders, both allies and rivals. Xi also appears to be slowing the rise of younger leaders, with regional party committees now significantly older than they were 10 years ago. The resulting risk is that China will fall back into the gerontocracy of the Mao and Deng eras, creating a shortage of future leadership talent. Given the above, with his position looking secure, Xi might decide to spend less time on political haggling and more time standing up, Dan said. Summary of news: Chinese President Xi Jinping seems confident of winning a third term

