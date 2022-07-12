Imran Khan warns of a ‘Sri Lankan-style crisis’ in Pakistan





LAYYAH: Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned of a ‘Sri Lanka-like crisis’ in Pakistan if authorities do not hold transparent by-elections in Punjab , ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Imran Khan was addressing a huge public rally in Layyah as part of the election campaign for the upcoming Punjab by-elections today.

“I want to give a message to the Power Matrix that they are peaceful people. They take to the streets to save the country. Failure to hold free and fair elections would put the country in a crisis similar to that of Sri Lanka. If our country sees a situation similar to that of Sri Lanka, then no one will be able to control it.

The President of the PTI called on the authorities concerned to act responsibly to avoid creating such a crisis in the country by organizing transparent by-elections in Punjab. “It will be your first test on July 17 that will gauge the nation’s support.”

While censuring the current government, Imran Khan said, “Even an enemy cannot destroy our stabilizing economy the way these leaders did. Remittances are also declining due to these leaders. These leaders are leading the country into a crisis similar to that of Sri Lanka. »

He added: “In Sri Lanka, the nationals attacked the presidential palace and the Sri Lankan president was arrested at the airport as he tried to flee abroad. The ruler of Sri Lanka was also like Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari whose resident is in a foreign country.

Imran Khan said corrupt rulers were even willing to sell their honor and ideology for money.

He asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to prove that he was a true servant of the ‘Khadim-e-Aala’ nation by restoring the price of oil to 150 rupees per litre.

“We had even reduced the electricity tariff by Rs5 per unit in addition to bringing down the prices of petrol and diesel despite the IMF maintaining [International Monetary Fund] program.”

“We have also distributed health cards to the nation to provide them with Rs 1 million health insurance. We have given easy loans to young people, started low-cost housing programs and anti-poverty programs like Ehsaas. »

He went on to say that the elected government was overthrown by an alleged foreign conspiracy as the economy stabilized and the country moved forward successfully in all sectors.

He asked the PTI leaders to send 10 brave youths to each polling station in the Punjab by-votes to stop attempts at voter fraud. He urged nationals not to let the “thieves” win the by-elections at all costs.

