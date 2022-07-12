Trump is ‘a 76-year-old’, not ‘an impressionable kid’





The series of House Select Committee public hearings resumed on Tuesday with panel vice chair Liz Cheney telling those watching that the idea that then-President Donald Trump was incapable of telling right from wrong while perpetuating the election lies that fueled the January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol is nonsense.

President Trump is a 76-year-old man, the Republican congresswoman from Wyoming said in her opening remarks. He’s not an impressionable kid. Like everyone in our country, he is responsible for his actions and his choices.

Cheney said the committee made it clear that Trump knew he had lost the 2020 presidential election but continued to spread his false allegations of fraud.

Virtually everyone close to President Trump, his Justice Department officials, his White House advisers, his White House attorney, his campaign have all told him the election wasn’t stolen, he said. she declared. Now the argument seems to be that President Trump was manipulated by others outside the administration, that he was persuaded to ignore his closest advisers, and that he was unable to tell right from wrong.

The strategy, Cheney said, is to blame those his advisers in their testimony called the lunatics for what Trump did.

This, of course, is nonsense, she said.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., delivers her opening statement during the House Select Committee hearing on Tuesday. (Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

former President Donald Trump; Rep. Liz Cheney. (Bridget Bennett/Getty Images; Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump, Cheney said, had access to more detailed and specific information showing that the election was not actually stolen than almost any other American.

She was told that over and over again, she said. No rational or sane man in his position could ignore this information and come to the opposite conclusion.

Cheney added: Donald Trump cannot escape responsibility by being willfully blind.

The hearing, the seventh convened by the committee on Jan. 6, comes as the panel continues to present the findings of its investigation into the events surrounding the Capitol attack.

Presentations in recent months have focused on Trump’s repeated efforts to pressure state officials in Arizona and Georgia as well as top officials in his own Justice Department to reverse his defeat. in the 2020 presidential election.

They featured in-person testimony from numerous witnesses, including former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who revealed explosive new details about what Trump and his top aides were up to as rioters stormed the government building. Capitol and in the days leading up to the attack.

Tuesday’s hearing comes just days after Trump’s former White House attorney Pat Cipollone met with the committee for more than eight hours. Cipollone agreed to a videotaped and transcribed interview after being subpoenaed by the panel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/jan-6-hearing-liz-cheney-trump-76-year-old-man-not-impressionable-young-child-180728321.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos