President Joko Widodo hands over PKH aid directly to





POJOKBANDUNG.com, SUBANG – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi went to work in Subang on Tuesday (12/7/2022). Arriving at the scene, Jokowi was warmly welcomed by Subang Regent Ruhimat, Subang Police Chief AKBP Sumarni and Lt Col Dandim 0605 Subang Inf Bambang Raditya. During his visit this time, Jokowi, accompanied by the Regent of Subang Ruhimat, handed over a number of welfare aids (bansos) to beneficiaries of the Family Hope Program (PKH) and traders in Sukamandi Market, Subang Regency . Not only that, Jokowi accompanied by Kang Jimat as regent Ruhimat called him, had time to check the prices of basic necessities or necessities at Sukamandi market, Subang. READ ALSO:Bandung city government aims for booster shot to reach 50% by end of August Regarding oil prices, President Jokowi instructed the Minister of Commerce to lower the price of bulk cooking oil below 14,000. “I gave instructions to the Minister of Commerce on how to bring down the price of cooking oil below the price of 14 thousand. Mainly bulk cooking oil. If outside of Java, it is still over 14,000, later one by one will be completed.” he said According to him, a number of daily necessities prices have returned to normal although there has been no significant drop. “Like the price of cooking oil, I checked earlier that the price is still above Rp 14,000, which is between Rp 14,500 and Rp 15,000,” he said. Jokowi said that for the price of oil, he had asked and urged Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan to work hard. “I am asking that the price of bulk cooking oil should fall below Rs 14,000 so that people can afford it and not switch to premium or packaged cooking oil,” he said. he declares. READ ALSO:The new rules for entering malls in the city of Bandung, here is the explanation Jokowi also pointed out that ministers, especially those in charge of energy and food, could focus on managing these two things. The current situation of the world situation is disturbed in these two areas. “For the price of oil, to the minister of trade, Mr. Zulkifli Hasan, for working hard. Everyone must focus on work, especially those related to energy and food, it is important. Then, the issue of fuel, energy, for example coal and food, we have to focus and not get sidetracked in those two areas,” he said. Jokowi was also accompanied by Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo, BUMN Minister Erick Thohir, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Head of Presidential Secretariat Heru Budi Hartono, Military Secretary to President Marsda TNI Mr. Tonny Harjono, West Java Deputy Governor UU Ruzhanul, Pangdam III Siliwangi, West Java Regional Police Chief. (anr)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bandung.pojoksatu.id/read/2022/07/12/presiden-joko-widodo-serahkan-langsung-bantuan-pkh-kepada-pedagang-di-subang/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos