Turkish, Russian and Iranian presidents will meet in Tehran on July 19
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Vladimir Putin and Ebrahim Raisi are due to meet next week in the Iranian capital over the Astana talks for peace in Syria.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to Tehran, the Iranian capital, to participate in a trilateral meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin spokesman said.
The July 19 visit will also include a separate bilateral meeting between Putin and Erdogan, Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov said at a press briefing in Moscow on Tuesday.
“The president’s trip to Tehran is being prepared. There will be a meeting of the heads of the guarantor states of the Astana process. In addition to the trilateral meeting, bilateral meetings will also take place.”
“Yesterday we informed about the upcoming high-level contacts between Putin and Erdogan, this meeting will also be held there,” he said.
Türkiye’s communications directorate previously said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would visit Iran on July 19.
The Astana talks for peace in Syria were launched in 2017 on the initiative of Turkey, Russia and Iran.
Its meetings also contribute to the advancement of the diplomatic process led by the UN in Geneva.
Asked about the possibility of a resumption of Russian-Ukrainian peace talks, Peskov replied: “No, that’s out of the question now.”
READ MORE:
Iran, Russia and Turkey agree to reduce risk of ethnic divide in Syria
READ MORE:
Turkey, Russia and Iran sign agreement on de-escalation zones in Syria
