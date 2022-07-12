



Former President Donald Trump speaks at a “Save America” ​​rally in Anchorage, Alaska on July 9, 2022.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Donald Trump called a witness in the January 6 House inquiry last week.

Representative Liz Cheney said the witness did not respond but alerted an attorney, who then told the House panel.

Cheney previously showed evidence that Trump allies were urging witnesses to do the “right thing.”

Former President Donald Trump attempted to call a witness as part of Congress’s investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, Rep. Liz Cheney said Tuesday, prompting House investigators to inform the Ministry of Justice.

“After our last hearing, President Trump attempted to call a witness in our investigation, a witness whom you have not yet seen in these hearings. This individual declined to answer or respond to the President’s call. Trump and, instead, alerted his attorney to the appeal,” Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, said in a bombshell revelation that concluded the House committee’s seventh public hearing on Jan. 6.

“Their lawyer alerted us, and this committee provided this information to the Department of Justice,” she added. “Let me say once again: we will take any effort to influence witness testimony very seriously.”

Cheney, vice chairman of the Hosue Jan. 6 committee, previously went public with the House Jan. 6 committee’s concerns about witness tampering as it continues to investigate the Capitol attack and Trump’s efforts. to nullify the 2020 election. At the previous House panel hearing, Cheney revealed evidence that Trump allies pressured witnesses, a “practice that raises serious concerns,” she said. .

Without identifying specific individuals, Cheney said Trump allies urged witnesses to do “the right thing” ahead of House committee appearances on Jan. 6.

“I think most Americans know that trying to influence witnesses to testify falsely presents very serious concerns,” Cheney said during the June 28 committee hearing.

It’s unclear whether the Jan. 6 House committee alerted the Justice Department to Trump’s appeal in the form of a formal dismissal. A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment.

The story continues

Mention of Trump’s appeal capped a three-hour hearing focused on the former president’s embrace of draconian plans to retain power and his role in galvanizing far-right groups that have stormed the Capitol on January 6.

The House Jan. 6 committee released footage of former White House attorney Pat Cipollone and two cabinet members, former Attorney General William Barr and Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, testifying that they knew that Trump had lost the election after the Electoral College voted to certify the results in mid-December. 2020.

Nonetheless, Trump entertained desperate plans to stay in the White House, including seizing voting machines and appointing Sidney Powell, a conservative lawyer known for his conspiracy theories, as special counsel to investigate baseless allegations of voter fraud. .

“I was fiercely opposed. I didn’t think she should be named to anything,” Cipollone told the committee in her recorded testimony Friday, part of which was first released publicly Tuesday.

Relying on recorded testimony, the House committee detailed a Dec. 18, 2020, meeting in which Powell and former national security adviser Michael Flynn urged Trump to appoint a special counsel for Powell and sign an executive order to seize voting machines. In his own testimony before the House committee, Powell recalled how Cipollone “set a land speed record” by rushing to intervene at the meeting.

“I wasn’t happy to see the people who were in the Oval Office,” Cipollone said.

During the second half of the hearing, the House committee turned to inflammatory rhetoric in which Trump mobilized his supporters, including members of far-right groups such as the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys. . The House committee highlighted a Dec. 19, 2020 tweet in which Trump said, “Big protest in DC Jan. 6. Be there, it’ll be wild!”

Representative Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, said Trump’s incendiary rhetoric was “electrifying and galvanizing” supporters. He later invoked a line from Trump’s 2017 inaugural address “American carnage” and delved into American history to say that “the Watergate robbery was like a meeting of cubs compared to this assault on our people and our institution”.

“American Carnage: This is Donald Trump’s true legacy,” Raskin said. “His desire to overthrow the popular election and seize the presidency halted the counting of electoral college votes for the first time in American history, nearly overthrew the constitutional order, and brutalized hundreds upon hundreds of people.”

Read the original article on Business Insider

