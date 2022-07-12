What does it mean to think Xi Jinping Thought? | Geopolitics, ATLAS

China struggles to interpret Xi Jinping’s thinkingTitle an article released in 2018 on The Economist, which attempts to summarize Xi Jinping’s Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics of the New Era and the political line imparted to the Chinese Communist Party by its leader, in power since 2012. The text reads as follows: Xi Jinping’s Thought is now instilled with more force than any other set of ideas since Deng launched his reform and opening-up agenda nearly 40 years ago. A deep understanding of such a complex theoretical-political framework is not even necessary, the article continues, and the Party continues the tradition of asking the people to give voice to the leaders’ slogans as a sign of loyalty. In short, a version, but the thought that counts, he concludes The Economist.

The idea that Xi’s thought like that of Mao before him is heralded by party propaganda and forcefully instilled in society underlies much of Western media output on China issues and translates into the conviction that it is only an instrument aimed at building the cult of personality, a distinctive feature of any totalitarian regime. For Time, which devoted a cover to the similarities between Xi and Mao in 2016, the result of the construction of this cult is a paradox: Marxist maxims and Maoist slogans collide with modern life in China, so different from the chaotic years of the Cultural Revolution . The conception according to which Xi Jinping would have redrawn the profile of Chinese society in his image and his likeness reinforced by eloquent diplomatic incidents. Amazon.com, which in 2019 began marketing a collection of the president’s speeches and writings on its Chinese website, was forced to stop by an intervention from Beijing demanding that Chinese customers not be allowed to rate and to evaluate the product. The problem is the reviews below five stars, he wrote about it Reuters citing an anonymous source. Such events fuel the Western perception that China’s political system is a brainwashing machine, a term first coined by Edward Hunter, a former CIA agent. In 1959, Hunter claimed to have heard and then literally translated the concept from Chinese, but there is no evidence that the term brainwashing was used by the Communist Party at the time. On the contrary, in official accounts of Mao’s conversations with journalist Edgar Snow in 1970, Mao himself spoke out against an excessive cult of personality, which he found neither useful nor desirable.

The emphasis on the cult of personality as a defining element of state-society relations in the People’s Republic of China is due to the academic interest in undemocratic regimes and to the interpretative guidelines developed in the field of political science after World War II. . The theory of totalitarianism, in particular, with its accompanying concepts of the cult of leadership, social atomization, brainwashing, and generalized terror, provided the lens through which scholars initially examined the Chinese experience and compared it to the experience of socialist states elsewhere. the world. But if the totalitarian paradigm was useful for understanding the regimes that emerged in the 1950s and 1960s, it is also true that this paradigm has exhausted its capacity to explain socio-political life in China today. As early as the 1990s, Vivienne Shue, a political scientist at St Anthonys College in Oxford, warned against the image of a purely oppressive Chinese state, dominating society, crushing it. This vision is insufficient to account for the complexity of state-society relations in China and requires that, in order to study its political system, it is necessary to adopt an alternative grammar.

If one fixes the reasoning from the thoughts and speeches of Xi himself, it is easy to trace in his thought, as well as in the political formulations of his predecessors, a collective effort that goes beyond centralization. power in a single individual. Although it may be surprising to find that it was not Xi Jinping alone, but the Chinese communists [sotto la sua guida] to elaborate the doctrine that bears his name, a similar situation is found in the writings of Mao, who already at the time of Yanan (1942-45), insisted on the need to clarify his thought: Not mine, but the crystallization of the opinions of many comrades. A product of the Chinese revolution. This interpretation will find ample room even after Mao’s death, when his thought has become collective wisdom. Not the individual product of the leader’s centralizing mind, then, but a collective and shared effort or, according to former President Jiang Zemin, the crystallization of the practical experience and collective wisdom of the party and people.

When we reflect on the lexicon, it cannot go unnoticed because the reference to the thought of Xi Jinping is always accompanied by the expression of the new era. But what do we mean by the new era? In official Chinese discourse, the evolution of the main contradictions inherent in society marks the times of politics. If in 1966, with Mao, the main antinomy was that between the aspiration to create an industrially advanced country and the reality of an agricultural and backward country, under the leadership of Deng, in 1981, the contradiction between the material and cultural needs growing became central to the people and social backwardness. With Xi, as of 2017, the main contradiction represented by the incompatibility between the generalized aspiration for a better quality of life and a development that is still unbalanced and unable to achieve it.

The new contradictions in Chinese society force us to rethink the collective wisdom of which the leader is not so much the exclusive source as the most authoritative interpreter. And, on closer inspection, much of what was encoded in Xi’s thinking was already in place before he came to power. The strengthening of governance according to a socialist rule of law, the centralization of power and its concentration in small groups are horizons already outlined under the era of Hu Jintao, particularly after 2008, when, following the global financial crisis triggered in the States States, the Chinese political debate is beginning to converge on the issue of stabilization. In light of all this, it is worth asking whether, in the practical articulations of Xi Jinping’s thought, Xi himself is as important as is thought in this part of the world. That’s no small feat, given how intently the world is waiting to hear whether, at the next National Party Congress, Xi will be confirmed as general secretary for an unprecedented third five-year term.

This article reproduces the content of the conference given by Patricia Thornton (University of Oxford) on June 27, 2022 at 4 p.m. TOChina Summer SchoolDepartment of Cultures, Politics and Society of the University of Turin.

Image: Xi Jinping (July 5, 2017). Credits: 360b / Shutterstock.com