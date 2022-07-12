Narendra Modi – Criticism of national emblem on new parliament building for political reasons: BJP





Opposition members and activists have accused the government of misrepresenting the national emblem Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the emblem file picture



|



New Delhi

|

Posted on 12.07.22, 19:11 The BJP claimed on Tuesday that the national emblem unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the new parliament building was an exact replica of the one in Sarnath and accused the opposition of deliberately trying to create one polemic after another for political reasons. Opposition members and activists have accused the government of misrepresenting the national emblem by replacing the “graceful and regally confident” Ashoka lions with those with a threatening and aggressive posture and have demanded an immediate change. BJP chief spokesman and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni says the real reason for the opposition’s allegation is their frustration with India’s creation of its own parliament under the government. by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, replacing the one created by the British more than 150 years ago. “The opposition is totally due to political reasons. Opposition parties want to target Modi for one reason or another. It’s just a plot to vitiate the atmosphere by misleading people,” he said. he declares. Critics compare the national emblem inaugurated on Monday with that of Sarnath, considered the inspiration behind the national insignia, producing photos taken from different angles, Baluni said. It should also be noted that the emblem above the Parliament building is 6.5 meters high, almost three times that of Sarnath, he said. The State Emblem of India is an adaptation of the Sarnath Lion Capital of Emperor Ashoka which is housed in the Sarnath Museum. The Lion Capital has four lions mounted back to back on a circular abacus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Monday unveiled the cast of the national emblem atop the new parliament building in the presence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Deputy Speaker Harivansh.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/criticism-of-national-emblem-on-new-parliament-building-due-to-political-reasons-bjp/cid/1874344 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos