Donald Trump is hosting an “American Freedom Tour” event in Milwaukee next month | local government





Michael Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal

Donald Trump will return to Wisconsin next month as part of the former president’s “American Freedom Tour” which aims to inspire conservatives and defend freedom, according to a listing of events.

Pricing for the one-day event, which will include Trump, Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump Jr., Dinesh D’Souza, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Judge Jeanine Pirro and Pinal County, Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb, varies from $9 to sit in an overflow room to $395 for seats in the VIP section to $3,995 for seats in the “presidential section,” which includes a meet and greet with Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle.

Seats in the “Patriotic Section,” which comes with a meet and greet with Trump and Pompeo, do not include a listed price. The cost to attend the Aug. 20 event could increase after Friday, the website notes.

Trump’s visit will take place weeks after the Aug. 9 primary. Trump has previously backed millionaire business owner Tim Michels in the gubernatorial race. Michels will face former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun in the primary. The winner will face Democratic Governor Tony Evers, who is seeking re-election, in the Nov. 8 election.

People also read…

Trump has made more than half a dozen trips to the battleground state in 2020, leading to his defeat of President Joe Biden by an estimated 21,000 votes in November.

Since then, Trump has made repeated and unsubstantiated allegations of widespread fraud in the presidential election, most recently speaking to his social media platform Truth Social over the weekend, claiming that the recent ruling 4 -3 from the Wisconsin Supreme Court that mail-in ballot boxes are prohibited in the state was a reason to decertify the election.

The state’s 2020 election decertification proposals have received bipartisan criticism as a constitutional impossibility.

A recount, court rulings and multiple reviews have confirmed that Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin. Only 24 of the nearly 3.3 million people who voted have been charged with voter fraud in Wisconsin.

The state has multiple, overlapping safeguards aimed at preventing ineligible voters from voting, tampering with ballots, or altering vote totals.

Nothing in the emails suggests there were issues with the election that contributed significantly to Trump’s loss of 20,682 votes to Joe Biden.

“Despite concerns about statewide election procedures, this audit showed us that the election was largely safe and secure,” Sen. Rob Cowles said Friday.

The grants were awarded to all municipalities in Wisconsin that requested them, and in the amounts they requested.

“The application of US Department of Justice guidelines among Wisconsin court clerks is inconsistent,” the memo reads.

YORKVILLE The Racine County Sheriff’s Office announced at a Thursday morning news conference that it has identified eight cases of what it believes to be voter fraud at a Mount Pleasant nursing home.

The memo says that state law gives the Audit Office full access to all records during an audit investigation and that federal law and guidelines do not prohibit an election official from submit election records.

Drop boxes were used across Wisconsin, including areas where Trump won the vast majority of counties.

Thousands of voting certificates reviewed in Madison are a window into how election officials handled a pandemic and a divided and unnecessary state government.

“I don’t think you instill confidence in a process by blindly assuming there’s nothing to do here,” said WILL President and General Counsel Rick Esenberg.

The Associated Press investigated all potential cases of voter fraud in six battleground states Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania…

The report is the latest to show that there was no widespread fraud in Wisconsin.

The clear insinuation was that someone unqualified to run an election had improperly influenced these vulnerable voters. But the Wisconsin State Journal could not confirm the data.

The turnout at nursing homes in Brown, Kenosha, Milwaukee and Racine counties in 2020 was not significantly different from the turnout in 2016.

Stay up to date with the latest news on local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://madison.com/news/local/govt-and-politics/donald-trump-holding-american-freedom-tour-event-in-milwaukee-next-month/article_2d036592-4789-57b9-a0a0-8abcff1eb9e1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos