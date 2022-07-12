Donald Trump Jr. endorses Matthew Foldi in key House midterm race





NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Donald Trump Jr. endorsed Maryland GOP House nominee Matthew Foldi on Tuesday, a week before the state’s primary election.

Trump Jr.’s endorsement in the swing race comes as Republicans battle for majority control of Congress in what could be a “red wave” midterm election cycle. Foldi, an investigative journalist turned Republican candidate, is running to unseat incumbent Rep. David Trone, D-Md., who has represented the state’s 6th congressional district since 2018. Cook Political Report calls the race a “Democratic lean “.

GOP HOPEFUL MATTHEW FOLDI RELEASES FIRST TV AD AS DCCC FOCUS ON PROTECTING VULNERABLE REPs. DAVID THRONE

“We were living in the most corrupt administration of my life,” Trump Jr. said in a statement first shared with Fox News Digital. “The economy is in shambles. And the media is just carrying water for Joe Biden. We desperately need more conservative fighters in Washington, DC who aren’t afraid to stand up to the radical left. .”

“That’s why I’m proud to support Matthew Foldi for Congress and encourage all Republicans to unite behind him,” he continued. “His background as an investigative journalist is crucial in exposing the corruption of Joe Biden and his radical left-wing cronies. I know the hell you really need to be accountable and fight for American values ​​in Congress.”

GOP congressional candidate Matthew Foldi (Matthew Foldi)

Foldi has raised more than $250,000 in total and his supporters have made more than 200,000 campaign calls in the district since June 1, Foldi spokesman Luke Thompson told Fox News Digital.

In addition to Trump Jr., Foldi has received endorsements from an array of high-profile Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md. , since announcing his candidacy for Congress in early May.

FOLDI: BIDEN ADMINISTRATION SHOWS WEAKNESS AND RECOGNITION OF REPRESSION AGAINST CHINA

“I am extremely grateful for Donald Trump Jr.’s support,” Foldi said in a statement. “Few people have done more to grow our party and help elect a new generation of Conservative leaders over the past 6 years than he.”

“Don understands how important it is to expose corruption and fight for policies that put our country first,” he said. “We simply cannot afford two more years of complete Democratic control in Washington, DC. I look forward to working with a unified Republican Party to take back our country.”

Foldi has repeatedly hammered Trone for rarely opening his local district offices and for not being a “full-time congressman.” His campaign even developed the “no show throne” moniker for the Democratic incumbent.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“There are three constants in life: death, taxes and David Trone literally doesn’t work,” Foldi tweeted on July 5.

Cook Political Report called the contest “lean Democratic”. The Maryland primaries, in which Trone and Foldi are seeking their parties’ respective nominations, are scheduled for July 19.

The Trone campaign did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.

Thomas Catenacci is a political writer at Fox News Digital

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/donald-trump-jr-delivers-endorsement-key-swing-house-race The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos