PM Modi unveils new national emblem atop Parliament and Twitter has mixed reactions





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled a new bronze statue of India’s national emblem atop the new parliament building. The statue is 21 feet 3 inches tall, the statue shows four Asiatic lions sitting atop the central foyer of the building. However, the lions on the new national emblem had the fangs while the old national emblem did not have the fangs. SEE ALSO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo with opposing leader Sonia Gandhi goes viral; Here’s what Twitter thinks However, the unveiling of the national emblem by Prime Minister Modi sparked huge controversy, with the opposition claiming that the emblem had been changed and was insulting to the constitution. Jawhar Sircar, a Rajya Sabha MP from Trinamool Congress, took to his Twitter and wrote: Insult to our national symbol, the majestic Lions of Ashokan. The original is left-handed, graceful, royally confident. The one on the right is the Modis version, set above the rumbling, unnecessarily aggressive and disproportionate new Parliament building. Shame! Change it immediately! Insult to our national symbol, the majestic Lions of Ashokan. The original is left-handed, graceful, royally confident. The one on the right is the Modis version, set above the rumbling, unnecessarily aggressive and disproportionate new Parliament building. Shame! Change it immediately! pic.twitter.com/luXnLVByvP Jawhar Sircar (@jawharsircar) July 12, 2022 Netizens also reacted to the new emblem, while some supported the design of the emblem, others did not. Take a look at the reactions here. Isn’t this copy of the national emblem repugnant and disrespectful of the original? https://t.co/IupHveE7Sa Urvish Kothari (@urvish2020) July 12, 2022 I never knew Asiatic lions implying power, courage, confidence, national emblem pride are meant to be cute and peaceful. pic.twitter.com/f0WUByehTd Aaraadhya Saxena (@ihailmyindia) July 12, 2022 Extremely distressing to see the distortion of India Spot the difference between India’s National Emblem versus Modi’s New Parliament Emblem Why is this man determined to distort the image of India and its heritage?#National Emblem pic.twitter.com/VgMvy12fFU Shubhra (@shubhshaurya1) July 12, 2022 Liberals are angry Because Prime Minister Modi did the puja by unveiling the national emblem on top of the new parliament. They say it violates secularism. Did you know that Aligarh Muslim University is both a central government institute AND a minority institution? Why not ask if this violates secularism? Abhishek (@AbhishBanerj) July 11, 2022 Ashoka lions are lean, calm, and graceful, while BJP lions are muscular, angry, and threatening. Our peaceful and aesthetic national emblem has been grossly distorted to reflect the attitude of Hindutva. pic.twitter.com/2nvYqtLYBU Devdan Chaudhuri (@DevdanChaudhuri) July 12, 2022 No one has the right to desecrate national icons such as the Ashok Stambh. Modi has converted the lean, serene and graceful lions of the national emblem into scowling, muscular and menacing lions. True model of transformation of Hindutva. pic.twitter.com/8pJ7MpKxeZ Thomas Isaac (@drthomasisaac) July 12, 2022 OK, honestly, I expanded the image of the national emblem, old and new on Twitter and I don’t see any significant difference. If there is, could it be bigger size, more detail.. i don’t know. Do people choose their position according to their politics? Because its optics Abhinandan Sekhri (@AbhinandanSekhr) July 12, 2022 Why does the newly inaugurated national emblem look more aggressive? Or is it just the camera angle?

The original lions of Saranath have a presence but there is no aggression.

Please also note the reinforced muscles of the new lion!

Anyway, that’s just an observation. pic.twitter.com/kQUP3csOIS Sri Sri Sri Srimad Jagatmindri MahaswamigaLu (@jagatmindri) July 12, 2022 After 70 years, our “national emblem” “Lions” roars.

This credit went to “PM Modi” #NarendraModiji “Ashoka” or “Sher” pic.twitter.com/kS55Ck0Hhx Savita Patel (@Savita_Patel9) July 12, 2022

