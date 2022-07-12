OODA Loop – Strategically, is the PRC against the ropes?





Background In a recent editorial by Bill Stanton at the Taiwan News with the title “A PRC in Decline: A Multitude of Difficult ChallengesStanton details the difficulties facing the “great power” nation: “Given the international enthusiasm that the PRC (People’s Republic of China) has often generated in the past and from which it has benefited, mainly due to its impressive economic growth rates, it is worth noting that more recent assessments of China in 2022 have deteriorated considerably. This should not be so surprising given the huge and growing challenges the PRC faces: a declining and aging population;

the persistence of social, ethnic and regional inequalities among the Chinese people;

a terribly polluted environment, including air, water and land;

its daunting dependence on imports of food, energy and raw materials;

a slowing economy with a huge debt burden built on government loans for often useless infrastructure and unsaleable empty housing, office buildings and shopping malls;

declining foreign interest in investing in state-subsidized Chinese companies that steal intellectual property;

Xi Jinping’s commitment to a largely unpopular, oppressive and commercially hostile zero-tolerance COVID-19 policy that has failed;

an increasingly authoritarian government that stifles innovation and entrepreneurship;

widespread global dissatisfaction with the PRC's policies toward Xinjiang, Hong Kong, the South China Sea, Taiwan, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, among other concerns, and the resulting increase in unfavorable views on the China and Xi Jinping. (1) Stanton goes on to provide an analysis of "three issues that may be most serious for the future of the PRC: declining economic growth, demographic failure, and growing international mistrust and opprobrium."

